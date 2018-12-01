South Carolina starting defensive lineman out vs Akron, starting receiver not dressed

South Carolina football will be without starting defensive lineman Keir Thomas against Akron. He was not on the dress list.
Wide reciever Shi Smith was also spotted out of uniform during warmup.
Thomas has started at both end and tackle this season. The versatile, 6-foot-2, 276-pound lineman was knocked out against Clemson.
For the season, he is fifth on the team with 44 tackles and has four QB hurries. He has 24 career starts to his credit.
The injury stretches a Gamecocks unit that is already without its top three edge rushers in Bryson Allen-Williams, D.J. Wonnum and Aaron Sterling.
Smith is South Carolina’s third-leading receiver with 39 catches, 597 yards and five touchdowns.
In terms of healthy scholarship linemen linemen, USC still has Josh Belk, Shameik Blackshear, Jabari Ellis, Kingsley Enagbare, Griffin Gentry, Brad Johnson, Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith, Rick Sandidge and M.J. Webb.
Freshman defensive back Jaycee Horn was spotting in a walking boot before the game, which likely means he’s doubtful to play.
