South Carolina’s bowl prospects look stronger. So where will the Gamecocks go?

South Carolina football’s bowl chances have improved dramatically over the past few weeks, thanks to the Gamecocks’ stunning upset of top-10 Georgia on the road. Now, with five games left to play, USC is firmly entrenched in bowl projections.

According to ESPN’s Power Football Index, the Gamecocks are favored in three of their remaining games — at Tennessee and then at home vs. Vanderbilt and Appalachian State. That would give Carolina six wins and a fourth consecutive bowl berth. The big question now is where it will go.

The majority of projections released by Monday morning have coach Will Muschamp’s team headed to Jacksonville, Florida, for the Gator Bowl — the Gamecocks haven’t played there since 1987. Over the past decade, only four of the 20 teams that participated in the Gator Bowl had 6-6 records, including Muschamp’s 2011 Florida team.

Other possibilities mentioned include the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, a game South Carolina has never participated in, and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, where USC last went in 2006.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Gator Bowl vs. Indiana, Jan. 2

▪ ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Music City Bowl vs. Louisville, Dec. 20

▪ CBS Sports: Gator Bowl vs. Iowa, Jan. 2

▪ Banner Society: Gator Bowl vs. Michigan State, Jan. 2

▪ Action Network: Gator Bowl vs. Michigan State, Jan. 2

▪ Sporting News: Liberty Bowl vs. Iowa State, Dec. 31

▪ College Football News: Liberty Bowl vs. Iowa State, Dec. 31