Former Gamecock Javon Kinlaw snags first INT, scores first touchdown for 49ers

Javon Kinlaw continued his strong rookie season for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The former South Carolina standout had his first NFL interception and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. It was Kinlaw’s first NFL touchdown.

Kinlaw is the first rookie defensive lineman to return an interception for a touchdown since David Bass in 2013.

BIG MAN TD!! @JavonKinlaw with the Pick 6 and dive #SFvsLAR on FOX/49ers app pic.twitter.com/6UwAiGX5aA — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 29, 2020

Kinlaw entered the game with 22 tackles and two sacks. The 49ers selected the former Goose Creek standout with the 14th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kinlaw has been pretty outspoken over the last few weeks since the firing of Will Muschamp on Nov. 15, calling out South Carolina fans.

“Gamecock fans the worst. On my soul,” Kinlaw tweeted.