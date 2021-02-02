Beamer formalizes recruiting operation’s new leadership. Connor Shaw is a part of it

Connor Shaw’s new role with South Carolina football now has a title — Director of Football Relations.

In the newly created position, Shaw will “assume more of a football/recruiting emphasis within the NCAA rules, as well as serving as a liaison with former Gamecock players,” head coach Shane Beamer announced in a press release Tuesday.

Under previous coach Will Muschamp, Shaw had worked as Director of Player Development, taking over for another Gamecock great in Marcus Lattimore to oversee an off-the-field program focused on student-athlete well-being and career development. When Muschamp was fired this past November and offensive coordinator/QBs coach Mike Bobo was elevated to interim head coach, Shaw stepped up to coach quarterbacks for the final few games of the season.

When Beamer was hired, he quickly made it clear that he wanted to retain Shaw, the program’s all-time winningest quarterback, in some form or fashion, and the two agreed in December to create a new off-field role for him that included more work on the football side of things.

Shaw will continue to work on the player relations side, Beamer said in Tuesday’s press release, helping new director of character player development Derrick Moore.

Also on Tuesday, Beamer officially announced the hirings of new director of player personnel Taylor Edwards and assistant director of player personnel Drew Hixson.

Edwards comes to USC after spending two years as director of recruiting operations at Maryland, where he helped the Terrapins build a top-20 recruiting class in 2021. He’s also worked with Alabama coach Nick Saban and at Arkansas with new Gamecock receivers coach Justin Stepp. He replaces Drew Hughes, who left South Carolina to join Texas.

Hixson, Edwards’ new lieutenant, comes to Columbia after a little more than a year at Kansas under coach Les Miles. At KU, he was director of scouting, tasked with identifying and evaluating recruits off film. He’s also had stops at Virginia and Georgia in support roles.

Edwards and Hixson’s hirings come just one day before the start of the traditional National Signing Day on Wednesday, though the Gamecocks aren’t expected to be particularly active this season.