Missouri quarterback remembers Williams-Brice water bottle, has plan for 2018 game

The last time Drew Lock played in Williams-Brice Stadium, a fan threw a water bottle toward him on the field. He’s expecting more on Oct. 6 when his Missouri Tigers return to play South Carolina.
“I picked it up and drank it on the field,” Missouri’s senior quarterback said on the third day of SEC Media Days. “That was frowned upon after I did it. It was water. I’ve been asked about that. I’m never going to do that again. I’ll just pile them up next to me because I assume I’ll get more thrown at me.”
Lock is 1-2 in his career against the Gamecocks, winning his true freshman season in Columbia, Mo., and then losing 31-21 in the water bottle game and 31-13 last year. The player who some consider the top NFL Draft prospect at the position in the country didn’t seem to have any ill will about the water bottle incident.
“South Carolina is a great place to play,” he said.
