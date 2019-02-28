USC Men's Basketball

AJ Lawson ‘out indefinitely’ with severe ankle injury, South Carolina announces

By Andrew Ramspacher

February 28, 2019 02:49 PM

A.J. Lawson’s rolled ankle impacted the Gamecocks as they played Alabama

During a post-game press conference Gamecock coach Frank Martin updates what he knows about A.J. Lawson and shares his impact in the game.
By
Up Next
During a post-game press conference Gamecock coach Frank Martin updates what he knows about A.J. Lawson and shares his impact in the game.
By


A.J. Lawson’s season isn’t done just yet.



South Carolina announced Thursday that the freshman guard has a severe low left ankle sprain and is out “indefinitely” and will miss at least two games, starting Saturday at Missouri and then at Texas A&M on Tuesday. Lawson’s set to be re-evaluated Monday.


Lawson, the Gamecocks’ star rookie, rolled his ankle in the second half of USC’s 68-62 loss to Alabama on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. He required help off the floor and into the locker room. He didn’t return to the game.


The injury happened after Lawson intercepted a Crimson Tide pass and sprinted toward the rim. His second step in the lane landed on the foot of Alabama forward Donta Hall, causing Lawson to go into obvious pain. Maik Kotsar and Chris Silva assisted Lawson as he hobbled off the court, putting no pressure on his left leg.


It’s been an unfortunate year for the Gamecocks. Justin Minaya (knee), T.J. Moss (foot and ankle) and Jason Cudd (knee) are taking medical redshirts. Jermaine Couisnard (test score issue) hasn’t played. Evan Hinson left the team earlier this month to concentrate on football.


After Lawson left with 8:24 remaining, USC essentially had a rotation of six players to finish the Alabama game. Alanzo Frink, who rolled his ankle in Monday’s practice, only logged two first half minutes against the Crimson Tide.


Lawson is second on the team in scoring (13.9 points per game) and first in assists (3.0) and steals (1.1).


South Carolina (14-14, 9-6 SEC) has three games left in the regular season before the SEC Tournament begins March 13 in Nashville.


Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

usc-mens-basketball

usc-mens-basketball

usc-mens-basketball

Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  