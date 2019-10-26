Gamecocks football legacy to walk-on at USC

Fabian Goodman has made up his college decision and stay close to home.

The Hammond defensive back announced Saturday that he will walk-on at South Carolina. Fabain’s father, Andre, had a hall of fame career with Gamecocks before playing in the NFL.

“It means a lot to me to follow in my fathers footsteps and play for the same school he did,” Fabian Goodman said. “USC has a family environment and they put me in the best position to succeed in the future.”

Fabian will join teammate Alex Huntley on the Gamecocks next year. Huntley committed to USC in the summer and is big defensive line prospect. Former Hammond QB Corbett Glick walked on to USC and saw action against Charleston Southern earlier this season.

Fabian Goodman has been a big part of the Skyahwks secondary and he returned an interception for a TD Friday against Cardinal Newman.

Goodman entered Friday’s game game with 34 tackles a pass break-up.