Gamecocks lose football signee to Big 12 program

When Jaquaze Sorrells didn’t make it to campus in August, he said he planned to sign with South Carolina football in January.

On Friday, the former Gamecocks signee and four-star recruit tweeted he’s committed to TCU.

“This is harder than going through the recruiting process the first time around because I made Columbia home at my heart,” Sorrells posted. “I met so many people in the city of Columbia and I won’t forget the memories I have made in Columbia. But at the end of the day it is all business. and I have to handle mine the way I need to and the best way I feel.

“To my brothers at USC, I love y’all boys and keep grinding.”

Sorrells was one of the blue chip players in South Carolina’s 2019 haul and committed to USC on Signing Day in February. He had academics questions from the start and his enrollment pushed back and back until he didn’t make it to campus over the summer.

“Got a tremendous work ethic. Very explosive young man. A guy that is athletic enough to play on the edge, play inside. But we’re really excited about him and getting him today,” USC coach Will Muschamp said of Sorrells back on Feb. 6.

He visited Maryland earlier this fall.

247Sports ranked Sorrells as the No. 157 player for the Class of 2019. He made 36 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks and an interception as a senior.

Sorrells was part of a 10-2 team and had been considering Oregon among other schools.

For South Carolina, there is a situation by which this could open up an extra spot in the coming class. Had Sorrells enrollee in January, he could still count as part of the 2019 class. His departure means that one of the three August enrollees (tight end Nick Muse, long snapper Matt Oliveira, running back Tavien Fester), could count back instead of toward the 2020 class.

This assumes USC still has the required initial counters, as the counting ahead was in essence the old blueshirt system. South Carolina projected to have 22 spots for 2020 and has 18 filled.

It’s possible Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp tipped things a little bit on his call-in show Thursday. At the time, the program projected to have those four spots, but he mentioned the possibility for more than that before it’s all said and done.

“We probably still have anywhere from four to five or five or six openings that we feel good about where we are,” Muschamp said. “Some guys who want to take a visit or two here or there, to make sure that South Carolina is going to be the place for them. We feel good about where we are.”