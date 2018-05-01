An SEC West power offered South Carolina’s QB commit. How he responded

Orange, Calif. quarterback Ryan Hilinski committed to South Carolina on April 4 but that hasn’t stopped other schools from attempting to recruit him.
On Monday, he was offered by LSU, his fourth SEC offer along with the Gamecocks, Georgia and Ole Miss. Hilinski said at the time of his commitment to USC he was 110 percent with the Gamecocks, and Monday night he responded to any concerns Gamecock fans might have over this latest offer.
“I am committed to South Carolina right now. Like I said... 110%,” Hilinski said. “If something happens that affects my commitment in the future then we shall see when that time comes.”
Hilinski received the offer from LSU on the first day their coaches were on the road for spring evaluation.
Hilinski has taken his official visit to USC and said at the moment he does not believe he will take others. And he does not yet have a return trip planned for South Carolina.
This past weekend, Hilinski was named a co-MVP of the Best of the West 7 on 7 Tournament.
Notes:
▪ Duke offered 2019 6-foot-6 Porter-Gaud point guard Josiah James. He also was offered by Michigan State over the weekend. He’s also a major USC and Clemson target.
▪ Gamecocks recruiter Mike Peterson was in on Monday to check on Callaway, Ga. offensive lineman Keiondre Jones.
▪ South Carolina athlete target Jaylin Simpson of St. Simon’s Island, Ga. committed to Auburn.
▪ USC offered Cornelius, N.C. 2021 running back Evan Pryor. Some other offers are Duke, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Penn State and North Carolina.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2020 Charlotte running back Trenton Simpson. He also has a North Carolina offer.
▪ York Prep 6-foot-9 big man D.J. Burns was offered by Houston. He recently took an official visit to Tennessee.
“It’s a great campus,” Burns said. “Great group of people in their system and seems like a good place for a college experience.”
Burns is scheduled for an official visit to USC this weekend.
