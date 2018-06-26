Gamecocks go into Oklahoma, offer fast-rising Class of 2019 prospect

South Carolina recently offered athlete Trayvon Moss of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he plans to look closer at the Gamecocks.
His recruiting is starting to pick up steam after a slow start due to injury issues as a freshman and sophomore.
"My recruitment was real slow," Moss said. "I was sending my film out to everybody. I probably sent my film out to every school in America just about. I knew I had the talent to play the next level, I just felt like I wasn't getting the proper chance to be seen. I had some injures that set me back but I overcame them."
Mike Peterson is recruiting Moss (6-0 205) for USC for the 2019 class, and after getting a look at the film he made the call with the offer.
"He was saying he likes my motor and my nose for the ball, my hips and hip quickness for a guy my weight," Moss said. "He said what really impressed him was my IQ for the game. I have a football program. I've been playing since I was 4 because my dad was a defensive coordinator so I know a lot of different schemes.
"I'm ahead of most other players out today. I know how to read stuff. I see stuff faster than others just because I know different schemes on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball. That's another extra edge."
Playing a combo of defensive positions as a hybrid linebacker/safety, Moss said he collected 165 tackles last season with 16 sacks and six interceptions. On offense he scored 20 touchdowns.
He has been to some combines, but he has not taken any recruiting visits to this point. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, North Carolina, Oregon State, Louisville, Washington State, Virginia and Northwestern. With its offer, USC now sits in good position with Moss.
"I would say they are definitely top tier on my list right now," he said. "I really don't have a list yet but I see them at the top of my list. I've just been taking it slow and talking things over with my mom. I know when I probably do go take some visits, South Carolina probably will be the first school, or the first couple.
"It's just kind of been crazy this last month and a half. I think I have like 13 offers now and I remember like a month and a half ago not having any. I've been thoroughly looking at each school because I don't want to play any games with any schools because I know how that feels. That happened to me a lot early in my recruiting process."
Right now Moss doesn't plan to make his decision until after his season. He will take his official visits right after the season and then make his decision. He plans to graduate early and sign early.
Comments