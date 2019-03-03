South Carolina offense, facilities, coaches impress Georgia athlete

Valdosta, Ga., wide receiver Jaheim Bell (6-foot-3, 204 pounds) torched secondaries last season for 52 catches, 770 yards and double-digit touchdowns. He’s considered an athlete by recruiting analysts, but schools like South Carolina like him for his offensive skills.
Bell visited USC in January and he’s kept in regular contact with head coach Will Muschamp and recruiter Bobby Bentley.
“I have a good relationship with coach Bentley and hear from him almost every day,” Bell said. “They like my hands and speed.”
Bell actually has visited Columbia twice and he plans another visit this June when his seven on seven team is in Columbia. The Gamecocks appear to be one team with staying power in his recruiting.
“They are one of the schools I’m considering going to,” Bell said. “I’m going to keep watching them. I’m impressed with their offense, their facilities and coaches.”
Along with USC, Bell said Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Kentucky and Penn State are some others showing him strong interest. He also has visited Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech. He will make a return trip to Tennessee this weekend.
Bell doesn’t have any favorites at this point and and feels the interest is equally strong from all the schools.
“Pretty much everybody so I really can’t cancel anybody out,” he said. “Pretty much everybody is on me hard.”
He plans to name his top ten on his birthday, June 14. He is not graduating early and won’t make a decision until after his season.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina offensive line commitment Issiah Walker of Miami was offered by Ohio State. He’s also getting a strong push from Florida and Miami.
▪ Indian Land 2021 offensive lineman Prestin Hawkins (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) will visit USC on Friday according to his high school team’s Twitter.
▪ Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch visited LSU on Tuesday and attended the basketball game there that night according to the LSU 247Sports site. He’s also visited South Carolina, Clemson and Alabama this year.
▪ USC wide receiver target Michael Wyman of Greensboro, N.C. plans to release his top schools soon. He has made multiple visits to USC and the Gamecocks have been high up on his list.
▪ Gamecocks target corner Art Green of Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) was offered by Tennessee.
▪ USC target offensive Jazston Turnetine of Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) was offered by West Virginia.
▪ The Gamecocks make the top 5 with North Carolina linebacker Mohamed Kaba. The others on the list are North Carolina, NC State, Duke and Tennessee.
Comments