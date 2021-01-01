Shane Beamer’s consistent approach stands out to JUCO defensive end recruit

Defensive end Jimmori Robinson of Alexandria, Virginia and Monroe Community College (New York) committed to University of Texas at San Antonio on Dec. 15, but he decommitted 13 days later. One of the reasons for the change of heart was the recruiting presence of new South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer offered Robinson (6-6, 248) soon after coming on board at USC and continued his recruiting efforts even after Robinson committed to the Road Runners. Now that Robinson’s recruitment is open again, there’s a good chance Beamer can, or has, convinced him to become a Gamecock.

“I’m talking to coach Beamer a lot,” Robinson said. “We have a good relationship. He just said how much he wants me to play there. He said I belong in the SEC and he can’t wait for me to sign there. They are definitely one of my schools I’m considering signing with on February 13th.”

Robinson said what he liked about Beamer is that he never backed off on him even after he made that commitment to UTSA.

“I told him it was a verbal commitment and I was still considering all my options,” Robinson said. “He said he was going to recruit me, so that part showed loyalty. So, when I decommitted, he still showed me the same love when I was still committed to UTSA. He’s still been the same.”

Robinson is a weakside defensive end who had 20 tackles and 10 tackles for loss last season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. He considers himself an excellent pass rusher who can also play the run. And he likes the plan Beamer has laid out for him.

“He said by getting me, he’s strengthening up the defense, bringing in great pass rushers who are also good on the run, too,” Robinson said. “I feel I can do all that. The way he’s recruiting the JUCO ranks, he’s trying to get guys who are ready to play. So, he’s already having an immediate impact.

“I like where coach Beamer is headed. He said he’s going to move some pieces around and try and get the right D-coordinator so it can match the defense he wants for his era. He said it would be a good one. He said it would be next week.”

Like a lot of defensive prospects Beamer is recruiting now, they want to know who his defensive coordinator will be. Some news on that should be coming soon, after this weekend’s games. Robinson is anxious to know the man.

“It’s very big,” he said.. “That’s one of the reasons I didn’t commit to South Carolina so soon. They were a recent offer but they didn’t have a defensive coordinator. I know how much coach Beamer feels I can change the program. I was one of the first he recruited, so they already know my talents, my abilities and what they are looking for on their defense. I feel like the coordinator is going to match me. The coordinator does play a big part.”

Along with USC, Robinson said UTSA, Florida State, Auburn and Jackson State remain under consideration. He plans to inform the school he chooses on Feb. 12 and sign the next day.