Gamecocks make final push for JUCO linebacker who will reveal decision on signing day

South Carolina continues its down-to-the-wire battle for linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott of Dodge City Community College.

Martin-Scott on Monday night said he remained undecided between USC, Mississippi State and West Virginia. He said he plans to make a decision Tuesday and will then sign Wednesday morning on National Signing Day.

Martin-Scott talked with Gamecock coaches Shane Beamer and Clayton White via FaceTime Monday night, and they reasserted their reasons for why he should sign with them.

The message: “You’ve got 85-thousand people in the crowd. You’re coming out of the tunnel with the smoke blowing. And the SEC is the best competition. So, why not? None of the other schools can tell you that.”

Martin-Scott also talked with West Virginia on FaceTime Monday night. He said they did a presentation with his uniform and number.

South Carolina and Beamer on Wednesday are expected to sign no more than five new members of their 2021 class. Two projected signees — defensive lineman TJ Sanders and linebacker Kolbe Fields — are already committed to the Gamecocks.

Cornerback La’Dareyen Craig (6-2, 180) of Mobile, Alabama landed recent offers from South Carolina, Mississippi State and Oregon State, but the Gamecocks and Bulldogs have been his top two. He will announce a decision the morning of signing day.

Juwon Gaston and Auburn

The momentum for safety Juwon Gaston of Montgomery, Alabama may have shifted from USC to Auburn.

Last month, even after being offered by Auburn, Gaston said he still favored the Gamecocks by a wide margin. Gaston said on Jan. 21 his desire was to leave the state. But Auburn got its staff together and made Gaston a priority, and a recruiting contact in Alabama indicated Monday night that Auburn might well be Gaston’s choice Wednesday.

USC recruiting news and notes

▪ USC offered 2022 OT Ryan Brubaker (6-6, 280) of Stevens, Pennsylvania. Virginia also offered on Monday. He also has offers from Tulane, Ole Miss, Liberty, Dartmouth, Monmouth, Miami of Ohio, Princeton, Harvard, Army, Columbia, Penn, Yale and Kent State.

▪ USC offered 2022 safety Mumu Ben-Wahad (6-0, 180) of Loganville, Georgia. He’s a former Cincinnati commitment. Some other offers are Michigan State, Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas, West Virginia, TCU, Minnesota and Virginia.

▪ USC offered 2022 CB Jordan Allen (5-11, 182) of Lafayette, Louisiana. He’s rated a three-star and ranked the No. 54 corner nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Some other offers are Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech and Houston.

▪ USC offered 2022 four-star CB Jaeden Gould (6-2, 190) of Oradell, New Jersey. He’s ranked the No. 16 corner nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Clemson offered him in January. Oklahoma, Texas, Southern Cal, Minnesota and Mississippi State are some other offers.

▪ USC offered 2022 LB Omar Graham (6-1, 205) of Fort Lauderdale. Other offers include Florida State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State and Indiana.

▪ USC offered 2022 LB Micah Pollard (6-3, 200) of Jacksonville. Other offers include Coastal Carolina, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Indiana and Penn State.

▪ USC offered 2022 four-star DE Wilfredo Aybar (6-4, 240) of Cheshire, Connecticut. He’s rated the No. 7 defensive end nationally and the No. 1 prospect in Connecticut in the 247Sports Composite. He has 25 offers.

▪ USC offered 2022 three-star LB Javae Gilmore (6-4, 200) of Amite, Louisiana. Other offers include Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

▪ USC offered 2022 OT Grayson Mains (6-5, 265) of Suwanee, Georgia. Other offers include Arizona State, Kansas, Michigan State and Mississippi State.

▪ USC offered 2022 DE Bryan Thomas (6-2 215) of Winter Garden, Florida. Other offers include Maryland, Minnesota and Liberty.