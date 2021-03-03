Why one of Kimrey’s 1st offers as tight ends coach is ‘really interested’ in Gamecocks

One of the first offers doled out by Erik Kimrey when he became the tight ends coach at South Carolina was to Class of 2022 prospect C.J. Hawkins of Tampa, Florida. Kimrey offered on Jan. 25.

Since then, Hawkins (6-7, 220) has been swamped with big-time offers. Georgia and Purdue came in Monday.

His offer list also includes Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Duke, Ole Miss, Arizona State, UCF, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Indiana, Rutgers, Kansas State, Yale, Pitt and USF, which also offered for basketball.

Kimrey and Hawkins are in the process of developing their relationship. Hawkins said they are on the phone with each other quite a bit.

“I’ve talked to the coaches pretty frequently and they really like my film. I’m really interested,” Hawkins said. “I talk to Coach Kimrey a lot. He likes just the way I play as far as my aggressiveness to block and also be able to catch the ball and make a play. I can flex out. I didn’t catch too many catches last season, but I maximized every opportunity I had as far as targets go.”

Hawkins has never visited USC, so what he’s learned about the program and the school has come from seeing the Gamecocks on television and from what he’s picked up from Kimrey.

“I really like the fan base,” Hawkins said. “I understand that it is also a pretty good school academically, and that’s definitely something I’m looking for as far as a school. I’m definitely interested in medicine, but I haven’t decided (on a major).”

Hawkins will not be an early graduate and he does not plan to sign early. He’s looking at the start of his senior season for rendering a decision. Right now there are no favorites.

“I’m still keeping my options open,” Hawkins said. “I’m definitely looking for every school that’s offering a great education and the ability to go to the next level. Some key points in the decision will be academics, relationships, culture and being able to be put into the position where I can make it to the next level.”

Hawkins has not yet been rated in the 247Sports Composite. He carries a three-star ranking from Rivals.