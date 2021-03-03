Miami lineman likes what he’s hearing from Beamer, new USC coaching staff

New South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins can thank predecessors Eric Wolford and Will Friend for setting the table for the Gamecocks and offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson of Miami.

Wolford offered Richardson (6-5 260) for USC months ago. When he left for Kentucky and Friend took the job for a short time, the connection was re-established. And when Adkins replaced Friend, he just picked right up on things.

“Coach Wolford offered me during the summer. Coach Wolf said he loved my film and everything,” Richardson said. “He left and that’s when Coach Friend came in. He left, too. Coach Adkins came in and texted me. He liked my film. He loved my film. He wanted to build a relationship with me. hen Coach (Shane) Beamer started texting me. One day Coach Beamer texted me and said he loved my film. They want to build a relationship and everything.”

Some prospects might have disregarded USC after the revolving situation with the offensive line coach. Not Richardson.

“I was always interested in South Carolina when I first got the offer,” he said. “It was one of those things like, I can’t let this school go. Give them a chance because they are rebuilding right now.”

Richardson said he and Adkins are getting to know one another and building a relationship. Adkins has done his homework, and Richardson likes what he’s heard from him.

“He said I’m lengthy, have strength up front and I’m able to run in open space,” Richardson said. “Good body control. I finish the plays. I’m aggressive. He just said he likes everything about me, and I’m a nasty lineman overall.”

Richardson this week named his top 10 as USC, Arizona State, Purdue, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Missouri and USF. With the Gamecocks on the short list, he said there’s some serious interest there from his standpoint. He will be doing a virtual visit with the Gamecocks in the near future.

“They made it to the top 10 , so there’s something there,” Richardson said. “They definitely fit in. I definitely like South Carolina. As of right now, I’m weighing my options, looking at my options. I’m just trying to make the right choices and not go too fast. I’m definitely looking for family and love. Since I can’t visit the campus, I’m definitely looking for family. I’m definitely looking for the love. I want to feel at home.”

Richardson, who is a three-star prospect and the No. 47 offensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite, wants to make his decision during his season. And he will sign and graduate early.

