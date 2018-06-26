Dawn Staley got the news she wanted to hear on Alexis Jennings

There was some uncertainty, but, on Tuesday, Dawn Staley confirmed what most expected — South Carolina women's basketball forward Alexis Jennings will return to the Gamecocks for her fifth collegiate season in 2018-2019.
"Alexis is practicing, she's doing well and she's fully committed," Staley said.
Jennings averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on 58.3 percent shooting last season for the Gamecocks, her first year on the court for USC after transferring from Kentucky after her sophomore year. She sat out the 2016-2017 season under NCAA transfer rules but practiced with the team.
After USC lost to UConn in the NCAA tournament in March, Jennings was asked if she had made a decision about her future and said that she had not. Shortly thereafter, she declined to enter the WNBA draft, signaling, but not guaranteeing, a return.
Since then, Jennings had not offered any indication of her thinking — shortly before her graduation, she declined to speak with the media, and at the ceremony itself she responded when asked by the Charleston Post and Courier if she had made a decision: “Still haven’t, just kind of winging it.”
With the departure of A'ja Wilson, Jennings will be one of the team's main offensive weapons after finishing second on the team in points per game this past year.
The Gamecocks are still pursuing graduate transfer forward Anriel Howard, who reportedly will announce her decision in August.
