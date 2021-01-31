USC Women's Basketball

Photos: USC Gamecock women’s basketball takes on Alabama

The Gamecocks huddle before taking on Alabama in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.
The Gamecocks huddle before taking on Alabama in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
WBB3415Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3414Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3416Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3418Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3417Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3419Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3420Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3422Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3421Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3424Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

WBB3425Gallery.JPG
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service