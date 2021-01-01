One certainty among uncertainties in PGA Tour’s new year? Dustin Johnson

Looking at the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 wrap-around season that resumes the first full week in January, lots of questions are begging for answers with the coronavirus still raging.

Will the pandemic force any cancellations or another juggling of the schedule? Will fans be allowed at any of the 35 remaining tournaments. If so, how many?

What about the Masters? Will conditions allow the year’s most anticipated championship to welcome patrons back to Augusta National?

Will six majors in a season — the 2020 U.S. Open and Masters figured in the current schedule — create a feel of too many? How will the move to May from August impact the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course?

Answer must wait, but one certainty remains: If Dustin Johnson bring his “A” game, everybody else is playing for second place.

Johnson, the Columbia native who honed his game in the SCGA’s junior program, starred at Dutch Fork High and was an All-American at Coastal Carolina, enters 2021 ranked No. 1 in the world by a wide margin.

Only testing positive for the virus and a back injury slowed him down after June on his way to his earning the Tour’s player of the year award.

After winning the Travelers, consider this streak after the back injury produced a missed cut and a withdrawal:

▪ Tied for second in PGA, losing the third-round lead despite a 69, with Collin Morikawa firing a 63.

▪ Won the Northern Trust, the first playoff event, by 11 strokes at 30-under par.

▪ Lost the BMW, the second postseason tourney, in a playoff after Jon Rahm made a 66-foot putt to prevail.

▪ Won the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

▪ After sharing sixth in U.S. Open, he missed two starts with the virus, then with little preparation finished second in Houston.

▪ Capped his streak with his record-setting win in the Masters at 20-under par.

Johnson, of course, leads the Tour’s South Carolina contingent that includes two others in the top 30 in the season-long race to the FedEx Cup and two younger players who show promise of climbing in the standings.

Kevin Kisner (Aiken), ranked 25th in the world and 26th in the FedEx standings, heads into 2021 after a playoff loss for the title in RSM at Sea Island, Georgia. Russell Henley (Charleston) has made the cut in five of his six 2020-21 starts and is 28th in FedEx points.

A pair of former college stars, Doc Redman (Clemson) and Matt NeSmith (USC), are off to solid starts. Redman, a former U.S. Amateur champion, has a couple of top-five finishes and is 41st in points. NeSmith, with four made cuts in six tourneys, has a tie for eighth and is No. 66 in the standings.

Lucas Glover (63) and Kyle Stanley (91), both former Clemson standouts, are currently inside the top 125 that qualify for the season-ending playoff.

Nine others with state connections — D.J. Trahan (Clemson), Wesley Bryan (USC), Mark Anderson (USC), Scott Brown (USC Aiken), Jonathan Byrd (Clemson), Bill Haas (Greenville), Ben Matin (Clemson) William McGirt (Wofford) and Tommy Gainey (Hartsville) — have some status and are currently outside the top 125 after 12 of the 49 tournaments. McGirt and Bryan are playing on major medical extensions.

Johnson begins his 2021 in Hawaii in the Tournament of Champions, an event he has won twice. Naturally, he’s the favorite.

Chip shots. Max Green (Hilton Head Island) and Adrian Anderson (Murrells Inlet) earned the 2020 South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s player of the year awards. In winning the boys’ award named for Jay Haas, Green showed remarkable consistency by finishing in the top five in eight tournaments and the top 10 in 15 events. In capturing the girls’ top prize named for Beth Daniel, Anderson won twice and placed in the top five in 21 tournaments. ... The South Carolina Golf Association began the new year by introducing a smartphone app, MySCGA. The many features include score posting, performance statistics, championship registration and news articles. The app is available at no cost at Google Play and the App Store.