Walk-off win sends Blythewood baseball to Class 5A Upper State title game

Blythewood’s baseball team overcame the weather and a rocky seventh to earn a spot in the Class 5A Upper State title game.

Zach Bailes scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 win over J.L. Mann on Saturday. With the win, the Bengals will host the Upper State championship game on Wednesday.

J.L. Mann will play Fort Mill or Dorman in an elimination game Monday with the winner traveling to Blythewood on Wednesday.

“It was crazy stuff,” Blythewood coach Banks Faulkner said. “This time of year, you just have to make sure you keep playing the game and stay poised.”

The Bengals took a 5-4 lead into the top of the seventh before a weather delay that lasted more than a half hour.

After the delay, J.L. Mann got things going quickly in the top of the seventh. With one out, the Patriots got three straight singles to load the bases.

Then, Myles Daniels hit a slow roller to pitcher Josh Cowan who fired home and Ben Lumsden beat the throw and tied it at 5. But Cowan settled down and got the final two batters out.

Zach Bailes and Landon Lucas led off the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles. With one out, Jansen Stokes reached one a bunt single to load the bases up.

Two pitches later, Bailes sprinted home on a wild pitch for the Bengals’ second win in the final at-bat this week. Blythewood won in its final at-bat against Riverside to win the district championship Monday.

“It is exciting. It is what I envisioned when I took this job three years ago,” Faulkner said. “It is a long road to get here but I am excited for these guys that they are getting to experience all this. It is what baseball is all about.”

Cowan pitched two innings of relief and got the win.

Landon Lucas led Blythewood with four hits and an RBI. John Lanier, who started at pitcher, was 1-for-4 with a two-run homer to tie the game at 4 in the fifth inning after Lucas reached on a two-out hit. Blythewood scored five of their six runs with two outs.

It was Lanier’s ninth homer of the season.

“This is No. 1 for sure,” Lanier said of where the home run ranked. “Big time home run in one of the biggest games I ever played in. Just a hanging slider. I felt I was on it the second pitch he threw me. I said if I see that again, I would take a swing at it.”

The Bengals took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Brady Beasley stole home.

WP: Josh Cowan Hitters: B: Landon Lucas 4-4 RBI; Zach Bailes 2-3; John Lanier 1-4 HR, 2 RBI; Josh Cowan 2-3 RBI. JLM: Morrisey 2-3 RBI; Payne 2-3 RBI



