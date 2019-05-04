Ben Lippen boys, girls win SCISA 3A track and field championships

Ben Lippen boys and girls track and field teams won the SCISA 3A championships Saturday in Charleston Ben Lippen Photo

Ben Lippen captured the boys and girls SCISA 3A track and field championships Saturday at Porter-Gaud.

The Ben Lippen boys, who finished runner-up last year, had 89 points and edged Cardinal Newman by three points. Hammond was third with 74. The Ben Lippen girls finished with 92, 14 more than second-place Wilson Hall.

Ben Lippen’s Camden Abrams won the 1,600 and 3,200. The Falcons’ 4x800 relay team also captured first place.

Cardinal Newman won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays while Payton Cooper was first in the 400 and Jalen Crumpton won the 200.

Hammond’s Cleo Canty was the meet’s top scorer, winning the high jump and 110 and 400 hurdles. Alex Huntley won the shot put.

Heathwood Hall’s Lane Clarkson set a state record in the pole vault with a 14-0. Hugh Wilcox won the 800.

Ben Lippen’s Erin Taylor set a state record in the long jump with a 17-08. Other Ben Lippen winners were Caroline Christensen in the 100 and Lilly Meetze in the 400.

Heathwwood Hall’s Jais Ward won the 800 and 1,600 and the Highlanders won the 4x800 relay team.

Cardinal Newman’s Erin Albert won the triple jump and the Cards won the 4x100 relay.