Saturday’s Midlands playoff scoreboard, updated SCHSL, SCISA schedules

River Bluff’s Mark Bonnette: Our kids are playing fearlessly River Bluff baseball coach Mark Bonnette discusses his team's 9-3 win over Summerville Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK River Bluff baseball coach Mark Bonnette discusses his team's 9-3 win over Summerville

Baseball

Saturday

Class 5A

Blythewood 6, JL Mann 5

WP: Josh Cowan Hitters: B: Landon Lucas 4-4 RBI; Zach Bailes 2-3; John Lanier 1-4 HR, 2 RBI; Josh Cowan 2-3 RBI

River Bluff 9, Summerville 3

WP: Jack Benedict LP: Trip White SV: Brayden Fowler Hitters: S: Cole Messina 2-3; Brodie Blanton 2-3 RBI. RB: Ricky Williams 2-4 2 RBI; Cam Ferrell 3-4 2 RBI; Preston Sanson 1-4 HR, 2 RBI

Dutch Fork 7, St. James 1

WP: Ty Olenchuk SV: Andrew Fulmer Hitters: Hugh Ryan 2-4; Lance Fuhr 1-3 2 RBI; Crosby Jones 2-4; Price Alexander 2-4 RBI; Jay Metts 2-3 2 RBI

Class 4A

Airport 8, South Aiken 2

WP: Dalton Mims LP: Tanner Mills Hitters A: Cam Beckham 1-4 3 RBI; Sam LaFrage 2-4 2 RBI; Dalton Mims 2-4

Class 3A

Chapman 4, Camden 2

Gilbert 5, Aynor 3

W: Travis Elliott. L: Landon Beverly. Hitters: A – Spencer Sarvis 3-4, 2B; Andrew Brown 2-3; Keegan Krasula 2-3. G – Dawson Burkett 2-3, 2B.

Class 2A

Oceanside Collegiate 9, Gray Collegiate 1

Monday

Class 5A

Dutch Fork at Summerville

Class 4A

Airport at Hilton Head Island

Class 3A

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

East Clarendon at Gray Collegiate

Wednesday

Class 5A

Fort Mill/JL Mann at Blythewood

Summerville/Dutch Fork at River Bluff

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Class 3A

Second Round

Cardinal Newman vs. Hammond

Monday: Hammond at Cardinal Newman, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Cardinal Newman at Hammond, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Hammond at Cardinal Newman, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Laurence Manning vs. Ben Lippen

Monday: Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Class A

Second Round





Richard Winn vs. Andrew Jackson

Monday: Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn

Tuesday: Richard Winn at Andrew Jackson

Thursday: Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn (If necessary)

Softball

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Monday

Class 5A

Lexington at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Gilbert at Aynor

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville

Boys Soccer

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Saturday

Class 5A

Wando 3, Lexington 0





Dutch Fork 4, Socastee 1

Goals: DF: Paul Jones, Dylan Collins, Damon Williams 2

Class 4A

Dreher 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Goals: D: Patrick Reaser, Jonnie Morgan

Wren 4, AC Flora 2

Goals: ACF: Sam Roddey, Will Tate

Class 3A

Bishop England 5, Gilbert 0

Tuesday

Class 5A

Dutch Fork at Wando

Class 4A

Dreher at Bluffton

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Monday

Class 3A

Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep

First Baptist at Hammond

Girls Soccer

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Monday

Class 5A

Wando at River Bluff

Class 4A

AC Flora at Eastside

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate at Oceanside Collegiate

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Class 3A

First Baptist at Hammond

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud

Heathwood Hall at Pinewood Prep

Ashley Hall at Cardinal Newman

Boys Tennis

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Monday





Class 5A

Wando at Lexington, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

AC Flora at Daniel

Class 3A

Camden at Clinton

Boys Golf

Southern Cross

Final Round

Team Scores: Rock Hill 443; Hilton Head Christian 448; Trinity-Byrnes 451; Christ Church 451; The O’Neal 455; Dorman 456; Hilton Head Prep 457; Fort Mill 458; Bishop England 461; Chesnee 462; Gaffney 463; Boiling Springs 463; Hartsville 466; Eastside 467; AC Flora 468; South Aiken 474; Lexington 476; Myrtle Beach 477; Riverside 488; Aiken 489; Fox Creek 498; North Augusta 517