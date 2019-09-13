High School Sports

Prep roundup: Gilbert golf, Blythewood volleyball, Hammond tennis pick up wins

Staff Reports

Midlands High School Scoreboard

Thursday

Volleyball

Lugoff-Elgin 3, Camden 0

Scores: 25-21, 28-26, 28-26

Dutch Fork 3, Irmo 0

Scores: 25-16, 25-16, 25-21

Gilbert 3, Swansea 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-10, 25-5

Blythewood 3, AC Flora 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Cardinal Newman 3, Ashley Hall 0

Scores: 25-15, 25-19, 25-13

Mid-Carolina 3, Ninety-Six 1

Scores: 25-15, 23-25, 25-9, 25-20

Pelion 3, Wagener-Salley 1

Scores: 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Girls Golf

Gilbert 168, Cardinal Newman 186, Sumter 244

Low scorers: Taylor Burch (CN) 39; Alexis Hodge (G) 41; Denae Brunson (S) 53

Tennis

Hammond 8, Augusta Christian 1

Singles: Rhett Brabham (H) lost Lydia Thomas (AC) 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; Claire Lewis (H) def Ally Gordan (AC) 6-0, 6-0; Ann Murphy Lee (H) def Abby White (AC) 6-0, 6-0; Katie Wallacce Frye (H) def Chanel Myer (AC) 6-1, 6-0; Gwenaelle Monnet (H) def Martha Kate Jenkins (AC) 6-0, 6-0; Laurie Smith (H) def Hayley Maday (AC) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Lewis / Lee (H) def White/ Myer (AC) 8-0; Katie Lippard / Gwenaelle Monnet (H) def Mary Tinsley Jenkins / Mia Tiller (AC) 8-0; Meredith Wallinger / Dami Olatosi (H) def Sophia Smits / Mary Morgan Hayes (AC) 8-0

Mid-Carolina 5, Saluda 1

Wednesday

Volleyball

Irmo 3, CA Johnson 0

Scores: 25-8, 25-22, 25-3

Gilbert 3, Chapin 0

Scores: 25-21, 25-20, 25-10

White Knoll 3, Brookland-Cayce 0

Scores: 26-24, 25-13, 25-14. WK leaders: Trista Lindler 9 kills, 20 digs; Lauren Reynolds 6 kills, 14 digs; Kayla Bryant 6 kills, 4 digs; Aneesa Williams 5 kills, 8 digs; Alexandria Williams 18 digs; Lexi Winters 35 assists

Boys Swimming

Blythewood 113, Keenan 57

Girls Swimming

Blythewood 120, Irmo 47

Blythewood 146, Keenan 7

Cross Country

At Chapin

Boys Team Scores: Lexington 20, Chapin 47; Irmo 87, Pelion 104; Swansea 143; Airport 178; Batesburg-Leesville 199

Top 5 finishers: Zander Jeffcoat (L) 15:28; William Johnson (L) 16:13; Owen Harries (L) 17:06; KaryInn Burgdorf (P) 17:07; James Brophy (C) 17:23

Girls Team Scores: Irmo 32; Chapin 43; Pelion 81; Lexington 81; Batesburg-Leesville 153

Top 5 finishers: Abigail White (C) 20:00; Katy Hall (I) 20:05; Lily Jenkins (I) 20:47; Laurel Walls (L) 21:24; Yessenia Castellanos (P) 21:41

At Sandhills

Boys Team Scorers: Heathwood Hall 34, Spring Valley 36, Dutch Fork 70

Top 5 finishers: N. Sneath (HH) 17:21; H. Wilcox 17:27; Jacob Ho (SV); N Kiser (DF) 17:54; Andrew Polson (SV) 18:06

Girls Golf

Chapin 173; River Bluff 181; AC Flora 184

Low scorers: Emily Baker (C) 38; Gracie McCoy (ACF) 42; Isabella McKenzie and Sydney Wilson (RB) 43

This high school sports roundup appears in Thursday and Saturday editions of The State. Send your results to statesports@thestate.com

  Comments  