Prep roundup: Gilbert golf, Blythewood volleyball, Hammond tennis pick up wins
Midlands High School Scoreboard
Thursday
Volleyball
Lugoff-Elgin 3, Camden 0
Scores: 25-21, 28-26, 28-26
Dutch Fork 3, Irmo 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-16, 25-21
Gilbert 3, Swansea 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-10, 25-5
Blythewood 3, AC Flora 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Cardinal Newman 3, Ashley Hall 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
Mid-Carolina 3, Ninety-Six 1
Scores: 25-15, 23-25, 25-9, 25-20
Pelion 3, Wagener-Salley 1
Scores: 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22
Girls Golf
Gilbert 168, Cardinal Newman 186, Sumter 244
Low scorers: Taylor Burch (CN) 39; Alexis Hodge (G) 41; Denae Brunson (S) 53
Tennis
Hammond 8, Augusta Christian 1
Singles: Rhett Brabham (H) lost Lydia Thomas (AC) 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; Claire Lewis (H) def Ally Gordan (AC) 6-0, 6-0; Ann Murphy Lee (H) def Abby White (AC) 6-0, 6-0; Katie Wallacce Frye (H) def Chanel Myer (AC) 6-1, 6-0; Gwenaelle Monnet (H) def Martha Kate Jenkins (AC) 6-0, 6-0; Laurie Smith (H) def Hayley Maday (AC) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Lewis / Lee (H) def White/ Myer (AC) 8-0; Katie Lippard / Gwenaelle Monnet (H) def Mary Tinsley Jenkins / Mia Tiller (AC) 8-0; Meredith Wallinger / Dami Olatosi (H) def Sophia Smits / Mary Morgan Hayes (AC) 8-0
Mid-Carolina 5, Saluda 1
Wednesday
Volleyball
Irmo 3, CA Johnson 0
Scores: 25-8, 25-22, 25-3
Gilbert 3, Chapin 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-20, 25-10
White Knoll 3, Brookland-Cayce 0
Scores: 26-24, 25-13, 25-14. WK leaders: Trista Lindler 9 kills, 20 digs; Lauren Reynolds 6 kills, 14 digs; Kayla Bryant 6 kills, 4 digs; Aneesa Williams 5 kills, 8 digs; Alexandria Williams 18 digs; Lexi Winters 35 assists
Boys Swimming
Blythewood 113, Keenan 57
Girls Swimming
Blythewood 120, Irmo 47
Blythewood 146, Keenan 7
Cross Country
At Chapin
Boys Team Scores: Lexington 20, Chapin 47; Irmo 87, Pelion 104; Swansea 143; Airport 178; Batesburg-Leesville 199
Top 5 finishers: Zander Jeffcoat (L) 15:28; William Johnson (L) 16:13; Owen Harries (L) 17:06; KaryInn Burgdorf (P) 17:07; James Brophy (C) 17:23
Girls Team Scores: Irmo 32; Chapin 43; Pelion 81; Lexington 81; Batesburg-Leesville 153
Top 5 finishers: Abigail White (C) 20:00; Katy Hall (I) 20:05; Lily Jenkins (I) 20:47; Laurel Walls (L) 21:24; Yessenia Castellanos (P) 21:41
At Sandhills
Boys Team Scorers: Heathwood Hall 34, Spring Valley 36, Dutch Fork 70
Top 5 finishers: N. Sneath (HH) 17:21; H. Wilcox 17:27; Jacob Ho (SV); N Kiser (DF) 17:54; Andrew Polson (SV) 18:06
Girls Golf
Chapin 173; River Bluff 181; AC Flora 184
Low scorers: Emily Baker (C) 38; Gracie McCoy (ACF) 42; Isabella McKenzie and Sydney Wilson (RB) 43
This high school sports roundup appears in Thursday and Saturday editions of The State.
