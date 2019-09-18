High School Sports

Prep Roundup: Lexington girls golf wins Lady Patriot Invitational

Staff Reports

The Lexington girls golf team won the Fort Dorchester Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
The Lexington girls golf team won the Fort Dorchester Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Submitted Photo

Midlands High School Scores

Tuesday

Girls Golf

Lady Patriot Invitational

Team Scores: Lexington 607; Carolina Forest 664; Wando 674; St James 688; Chapin 693; May River 698; Ft Dorchester 726; Stratford 755; North Myrtle Beach 781; Summerville 911; Aiken 1000

Top 5 Individuals: Karlee Vardas (Lex) 138; Molly Hardwick (Lex) 141; Adrian Anderson (St J) 142; Emily Baker (Chapin) 148; Mia Gray (CF) 152

Volleyball

Spring Valley 3, Irmo 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-7, 25-12

Camden 3, Catawba Ridge 1

Scores: 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26

AC Flora 3, Crestwood 0

Scores: 25-18, 25-10, 25-17

Lexington 3, White Knoll 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Westwood 3, Ridge View 1

Scores: 19-25, 25-7, 26-24, 25-20

Heathwood Hall 3, Hammond 1

Scores: 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

Keenan 3, Fairfield Central

Scores: 25-23, 26-24, 25-20

Girls Tennis

Hammond 8, Heathwood Hall 1

Rhett Brabham (H) def Olivia Merritt (HH) 6-3, 6-2; Claire Lewis (H) def Kit Mullins (HH) 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Cromer (H) def Claiborne Bunch (HH) 6-0, 7-5; Ann Murphy Lee (H) def Maggie Harrison (HH) 6-1, 6-0; Katie Wallace Frye (H) defense Abby Mullins (HH) 6-0, 6-1; Constance McCants (HH) def. Gwenaelle Monnet (H) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Brabham/Lee (H) def Merritt / K. Mullins (HH) 8-6; Lewis /Cromer (H) def Bunch/Harrison (HH) 8-2; Frye/ Katie Lippard (H) def Lucy Delong / Virginia Bowers (HH) 8-0

Lexington 5, White Knoll 1

Singles: Emmie Thompson (L) d. Kallie Lee (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Emma Taylor (L) d. Khloe Lee (WK) 6-1, 6-0; Leah Hooks (WK) d. Rohita Patil (L) 6-2, 6-7, 10-5; Mary Coleman Head (L) d. Candice Govan (WK) 7-6, 6-3; Savannah Fabian (L) d. Amber Whetstone (WK) 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Dani Hu & Lucy Jeter (L) d. Mollyann Watson & Anna Grace Newell 6-4, 6-3.

Westwood 6, Ridge View 0

Singles: Kyndall Ragins (W) def. Gabrielle Walker 6-0, 6-0; Meera Rogers (W) def. Mykayla Walker 6-2, 7-5; Erin Mines (W) def. Heaven Lawson 6-0, 6-0; Kelsi Sharpe (W) def. Katlyn Brown 6-0, 6-1; Sara Haeflinger (W) def. Dasha Bushnell 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Cherokee Bradshaw/Jasmine Alexander-Coleman (W) def. Danon Lemon/Oluwatobi Odubena 6-4, 6-1

Monday

Girls Tennis

Westwood 4, Brookland-Cayce 2

Singles: Kyndall Ragins (W) def. Kelsy White 6-2, 6-0; Meera Rogers (W) def. Katie Welch 6-2, 7-5; Miranda Jeffcoat (BC) def. Erin Mines 6-4, 7-5; Kelsi Sharpe (W) def. Riley Moore 7-5, 6-4; Sara Haeflinger (W) def. Callie Grace Burgess 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Aubrey Ellison/Evana Brown (BC) def. Cherokee Bradshaw/Katherine Connor 6-1, 6-3

White Knoll 4, Gilbert 2

Singles: Abby Kandare (GHS) def. Kallie Lee (WK) 6-1, 6-1; Khloe Lee (WK) defeated Emily Lewis (GHS) 6-3, 6-3; Leah Hooks (WK) defeated Kate Van Horne (GHS) 6-3, 6-1; Candice Govan (WK) defeated Madison Brown (GHS) 6-3, 6-4; Amber Whetstone (WK) defeated Maggie Addy (GHS) 6-7, 6-4, 1-0. Doubles: McKenna Manley/Eva Berry (GHS) defeated Mollyann Watson/Anna Grace Newel (WK) 7-6, 6-7, 1-0

Girls Golf

Greenwood Lady Eagle Tournament

Top 10 Team Scores: Daniel 336, Gilbert 337, Chesnee 337; Wren 348; TL Hanna 359; River Bluff 363; AC Flora 373; Greenwood 402; Gaffney 403; Emerald 403; Dorman 403

Top local scorers: 3. Kennedy Gooding (G) 75; 4. Gracie McCoy (ACF) 76; 8. Lauren Oh (RB) 82

  Comments  