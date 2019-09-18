High School Sports
Prep Roundup: Lexington girls golf wins Lady Patriot Invitational
Midlands High School Scores
Tuesday
Girls Golf
Lady Patriot Invitational
Team Scores: Lexington 607; Carolina Forest 664; Wando 674; St James 688; Chapin 693; May River 698; Ft Dorchester 726; Stratford 755; North Myrtle Beach 781; Summerville 911; Aiken 1000
Top 5 Individuals: Karlee Vardas (Lex) 138; Molly Hardwick (Lex) 141; Adrian Anderson (St J) 142; Emily Baker (Chapin) 148; Mia Gray (CF) 152
Volleyball
Spring Valley 3, Irmo 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-7, 25-12
Camden 3, Catawba Ridge 1
Scores: 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26
AC Flora 3, Crestwood 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-10, 25-17
Lexington 3, White Knoll 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Westwood 3, Ridge View 1
Scores: 19-25, 25-7, 26-24, 25-20
Heathwood Hall 3, Hammond 1
Scores: 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22
Keenan 3, Fairfield Central
Scores: 25-23, 26-24, 25-20
Girls Tennis
Hammond 8, Heathwood Hall 1
Rhett Brabham (H) def Olivia Merritt (HH) 6-3, 6-2; Claire Lewis (H) def Kit Mullins (HH) 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Cromer (H) def Claiborne Bunch (HH) 6-0, 7-5; Ann Murphy Lee (H) def Maggie Harrison (HH) 6-1, 6-0; Katie Wallace Frye (H) defense Abby Mullins (HH) 6-0, 6-1; Constance McCants (HH) def. Gwenaelle Monnet (H) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Brabham/Lee (H) def Merritt / K. Mullins (HH) 8-6; Lewis /Cromer (H) def Bunch/Harrison (HH) 8-2; Frye/ Katie Lippard (H) def Lucy Delong / Virginia Bowers (HH) 8-0
Lexington 5, White Knoll 1
Singles: Emmie Thompson (L) d. Kallie Lee (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Emma Taylor (L) d. Khloe Lee (WK) 6-1, 6-0; Leah Hooks (WK) d. Rohita Patil (L) 6-2, 6-7, 10-5; Mary Coleman Head (L) d. Candice Govan (WK) 7-6, 6-3; Savannah Fabian (L) d. Amber Whetstone (WK) 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Dani Hu & Lucy Jeter (L) d. Mollyann Watson & Anna Grace Newell 6-4, 6-3.
Westwood 6, Ridge View 0
Singles: Kyndall Ragins (W) def. Gabrielle Walker 6-0, 6-0; Meera Rogers (W) def. Mykayla Walker 6-2, 7-5; Erin Mines (W) def. Heaven Lawson 6-0, 6-0; Kelsi Sharpe (W) def. Katlyn Brown 6-0, 6-1; Sara Haeflinger (W) def. Dasha Bushnell 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Cherokee Bradshaw/Jasmine Alexander-Coleman (W) def. Danon Lemon/Oluwatobi Odubena 6-4, 6-1
Monday
Girls Tennis
Westwood 4, Brookland-Cayce 2
Singles: Kyndall Ragins (W) def. Kelsy White 6-2, 6-0; Meera Rogers (W) def. Katie Welch 6-2, 7-5; Miranda Jeffcoat (BC) def. Erin Mines 6-4, 7-5; Kelsi Sharpe (W) def. Riley Moore 7-5, 6-4; Sara Haeflinger (W) def. Callie Grace Burgess 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Aubrey Ellison/Evana Brown (BC) def. Cherokee Bradshaw/Katherine Connor 6-1, 6-3
White Knoll 4, Gilbert 2
Singles: Abby Kandare (GHS) def. Kallie Lee (WK) 6-1, 6-1; Khloe Lee (WK) defeated Emily Lewis (GHS) 6-3, 6-3; Leah Hooks (WK) defeated Kate Van Horne (GHS) 6-3, 6-1; Candice Govan (WK) defeated Madison Brown (GHS) 6-3, 6-4; Amber Whetstone (WK) defeated Maggie Addy (GHS) 6-7, 6-4, 1-0. Doubles: McKenna Manley/Eva Berry (GHS) defeated Mollyann Watson/Anna Grace Newel (WK) 7-6, 6-7, 1-0
Girls Golf
Greenwood Lady Eagle Tournament
Top 10 Team Scores: Daniel 336, Gilbert 337, Chesnee 337; Wren 348; TL Hanna 359; River Bluff 363; AC Flora 373; Greenwood 402; Gaffney 403; Emerald 403; Dorman 403
Top local scorers: 3. Kennedy Gooding (G) 75; 4. Gracie McCoy (ACF) 76; 8. Lauren Oh (RB) 82
Comments