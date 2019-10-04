High School Sports
Spring Valley, Westwood volleyball get region wins, Lexington sweeps Highlander Invitational
Midlands high school scoreboard
Thursday
Football
CA Johnson 42, Columbia 28
Fairfield Central 39, Keenan 0
Girls Tennis
Westwood 5, Ridge View 1
Singles: Kyndall Ragins (W) def. Gabrielle Walker 6-1, 6-0; Mykaela Werdenie (RV) def. Meera Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Erin Mines (W) def. Heaven Lawson 6-0, 6-0; Kelsi Sharpe (W) def. Dajai Randell 6-0, 6-0; Sara Haeflinger (W) def. Kiana Alexander 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Cherokee Bradshaw/Katherine Connor (W) def. Tobi Odubena/Daona Lemon 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9)
Volleyball
Lexington 3, White Knoll 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
AC Flora 3, Crestwood 1
Scores: 25-9, 25-7, 23-25, 25-12
Spring Valley 3, Irmo 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-21, 25-12
Camden 3, Catawba Ridge 2
Scores: 25-19, 15-25; 21-25; 25-12, 15-11
Westwood 3, Ridge View 1
Scores: 25-19, 16-25; 25-19, 25-22
Wednesday
Cross Country
Heathwood Hall Highlander Invitational
Top-10 Boys Team Scores: Lexington 38, Heathwood Hall 64; Ben Lippen 107; Greenwood Christian 138; Hammond 193; Spartanburg Day 232; Cardinal Newman 269; Thomas Sumter 297; Westminster School (Ga.) 316; Pinewood Prep 323
Top-10 Boys Individuals: Zander Jeffcoat (Lex) 15:42; Hamilton Blair (PC) 15:45; William Johnson (Lex) 15:48; Hugh Wilcox (HH) 15:57; Garrett Sponeberg (GC); Neb Sneath (HH) 16:14; Camden Abrams (BL) 16:34; Reece Bluestein (Ham) 16:48; Robert Golden (HH) 16:54; Solomon Shaffer (Lex) 16:55.
Top-10 Girls Team Scores: Lexington 47; Heathwood Hall 88; Cardinal Newman 108; Ashley Hall 130; Palmetto Christian 144; Ben Lippen 165; Pinewood Prep 173; Wilson Hall 206; Spartanburg Day 228; Thomas Sumter 273
Top-10 Girls Individuals: Laela Caplinger (HH) 19:42; Sarae Rufener (Lex) 20:05; Ailish Ward (AH) 20:07; Catherine Barron (HH) 20:26; Laurel Walls (Lex) 20:29; Caroline Timmons (CN) 20:42; Lydia Metz (Lex) 20:49; Mae Cav (PC) 20:59; Ava Evans-Godley (AH) 21:03; Kate Hoover (BL) 21:06
Chapin Meet
Boys Team Scores: Chapin 16; Westwood 54; Irmo 80; Dutch Fork 101; Airport 142
Boys Top-10 Finishers: Robert Babcock (Ch) 17:31; James Brophy (Ch) 17:31; Wesley Black (Ch) 17:36; Jeremy Pieters (Ch) 17:51; Jordan Alexander (W) 17:52; Calvin Smith (Ch) 17:55; Saint Hadwin (Ch) 18:12; Holden Tutich (Ch) 18:26; David Nelson (W) 19:00; David Williams (I) 19:00
Girls Team Scores: Chapin 23; Irmo 54; Dutch Fork 73; Westwood 96
Girls Top-10 Finishers: Abigail White (Ch) 20:00; Emma Ashley (W) 20:56; Jesma Evans (Ch) 21:02; Katy Hall (I) 21:26; Scarlett Babcock (Ch) 21:57; Evelyn Patrick (Ch) 22:05; Aidan Gaskins (DF) 22:51; Tessa Burk (Ch) 22:59; Reagan Trevett (Ch) 22:59; Carlyn Rychener (Ch) 23:13
Comments