Spring Valley, Westwood volleyball get region wins, Lexington sweeps Highlander Invitational

Staff Reports

Lexington boys cross country won the Highlander Invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Midlands high school scoreboard

Thursday

Football

CA Johnson 42, Columbia 28

Fairfield Central 39, Keenan 0

Girls Tennis

Westwood 5, Ridge View 1

Singles: Kyndall Ragins (W) def. Gabrielle Walker 6-1, 6-0; Mykaela Werdenie (RV) def. Meera Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Erin Mines (W) def. Heaven Lawson 6-0, 6-0; Kelsi Sharpe (W) def. Dajai Randell 6-0, 6-0; Sara Haeflinger (W) def. Kiana Alexander 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Cherokee Bradshaw/Katherine Connor (W) def. Tobi Odubena/Daona Lemon 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9)

Volleyball

Lexington 3, White Knoll 0

Scores: 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

AC Flora 3, Crestwood 1

Scores: 25-9, 25-7, 23-25, 25-12

Spring Valley 3, Irmo 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-21, 25-12

Camden 3, Catawba Ridge 2

Scores: 25-19, 15-25; 21-25; 25-12, 15-11

Westwood 3, Ridge View 1

Scores: 25-19, 16-25; 25-19, 25-22

Wednesday

Cross Country

Heathwood Hall Highlander Invitational

Top-10 Boys Team Scores: Lexington 38, Heathwood Hall 64; Ben Lippen 107; Greenwood Christian 138; Hammond 193; Spartanburg Day 232; Cardinal Newman 269; Thomas Sumter 297; Westminster School (Ga.) 316; Pinewood Prep 323

Top-10 Boys Individuals: Zander Jeffcoat (Lex) 15:42; Hamilton Blair (PC) 15:45; William Johnson (Lex) 15:48; Hugh Wilcox (HH) 15:57; Garrett Sponeberg (GC); Neb Sneath (HH) 16:14; Camden Abrams (BL) 16:34; Reece Bluestein (Ham) 16:48; Robert Golden (HH) 16:54; Solomon Shaffer (Lex) 16:55.

Top-10 Girls Team Scores: Lexington 47; Heathwood Hall 88; Cardinal Newman 108; Ashley Hall 130; Palmetto Christian 144; Ben Lippen 165; Pinewood Prep 173; Wilson Hall 206; Spartanburg Day 228; Thomas Sumter 273

Top-10 Girls Individuals: Laela Caplinger (HH) 19:42; Sarae Rufener (Lex) 20:05; Ailish Ward (AH) 20:07; Catherine Barron (HH) 20:26; Laurel Walls (Lex) 20:29; Caroline Timmons (CN) 20:42; Lydia Metz (Lex) 20:49; Mae Cav (PC) 20:59; Ava Evans-Godley (AH) 21:03; Kate Hoover (BL) 21:06

Chapin Meet

Boys Team Scores: Chapin 16; Westwood 54; Irmo 80; Dutch Fork 101; Airport 142

Boys Top-10 Finishers: Robert Babcock (Ch) 17:31; James Brophy (Ch) 17:31; Wesley Black (Ch) 17:36; Jeremy Pieters (Ch) 17:51; Jordan Alexander (W) 17:52; Calvin Smith (Ch) 17:55; Saint Hadwin (Ch) 18:12; Holden Tutich (Ch) 18:26; David Nelson (W) 19:00; David Williams (I) 19:00

Girls Team Scores: Chapin 23; Irmo 54; Dutch Fork 73; Westwood 96

Girls Top-10 Finishers: Abigail White (Ch) 20:00; Emma Ashley (W) 20:56; Jesma Evans (Ch) 21:02; Katy Hall (I) 21:26; Scarlett Babcock (Ch) 21:57; Evelyn Patrick (Ch) 22:05; Aidan Gaskins (DF) 22:51; Tessa Burk (Ch) 22:59; Reagan Trevett (Ch) 22:59; Carlyn Rychener (Ch) 23:13

