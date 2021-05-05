Keenan High announces new leaders for football team, athletic department

Keenan High School announced changes to its football program and athletic department Wednesday.

Raiders football coach Sean Gilley will become the school’s new athletic director, while defensive coordinator Ray McCleod has been promoted to take Gilley’s job as head coach.

McCleod has been on Keenan’s football staff since 2017 and also was the school’s wrestling coach. Before Keenan, McCleod was at Northwestern High in Rock Hill, where he was also defensive coordinator and head wrestling coach.

McCleod also was a player on Northwestern’s 1989 state championship football team and was an assistant coach for four state title runs.

Gilley replaces Mironda Scott as Keenan’s athletic director. Scott recently accepted a position as the girls’ track coach at Sumter High School. Gilley, a Lower Richland graduate, has been at Keenan since 2014 and was named football coach in 2016.

“I was already the assistant athletic director, so when Mironda decided to leave so I saw it as way to go in another direction with my career,” Gilley said. “My main duty as head coach was to stabilize the program. I was the third coach in three years. I think I have done that. ... I think the program is in the right direction, so it is a good time to watch it grow.”

Keenan made the move to Class 3A last year with the S.C. High School League realignment and is in Region 4-3A with Lower Richland, Fairfield Central and Chester.

Keenan’s change at football coach means three Richland 1 schools will have new coaches next year. Eau Claire and C.A. Johnson have yet to name their new coaches.

Midlands football coaching openings

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

White Knoll — Dean Howell — Nick Pelham

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — Stephen Cagle

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — Walt Wilson

Northside Christian — Stacy Bell — Dean Howell

Ridge View — Perry Parks — Derek Howard

Eau Claire — Michael Kelly — TBA

CA Johnson — Walt Wilson — TBA

Keenan — Sean Gilley — Ray McCleod