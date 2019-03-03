Ridge View autistic player scores in state title game ... with sweet reverse layup

Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman gave Xavier Major a special moment to cap off his high school basketball career.

Stoneman put Major, who is autistic, in the game with less than a minute left of Saturday’s Class 4A championship against Wilson High School.

Major scored the final two points of the game on a reverse layup in the Blazers’ 65-52 win over the Tigers. The crowd roared, and the senior sprinted down the floor in excitement and celebrated when the final horn sounded in Ridge View’s championship victory.

“I am a champion!” Major yelled in the locker room following the win.

Major has been a fan favorite for the Blazers this this season and an inspirational member of the team. Stoneman has tried to get him in games when Ridge View has been comfortably ahead. The senior had four points in the second round win over Walhalla and scored on several other occasions this season.

“A lot of respect goes out to Wilson for letting this happen,” Stoneman said “Xavier is part of the family. Not too many times he had the opportunity to get out and play and do something special. He puts in as much work as everyone else. When you can get him on the court in a state championship game with thousands of people watching, it is special.”

Ridge View guard Walyn Napper was ecstatic to see “X” — as he is called by his teammates — score. Major has been practicing that reverse layup, Napper said.

“He practices it all the time in practice and I expected to see him do that,” Napper said. “I’m so happy for him.”