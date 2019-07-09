Columbia native, Lower Richland girls basketball coach headed to alma mater Duke

Watch: Westwood girls defeat Lower Richland in Class 4A playoffs Highlights of Westwood girls defeating Lower Richland, 63-47, in third round of Class 4A playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of Westwood girls defeating Lower Richland, 63-47, in third round of Class 4A playoffs.

Keturah Jackson is leaving Lower Richland High School for a chance to coach in college.

Jackson was named a special assistant at Duke, where she played collegiately and was part of Blue Devils’ 2010 ACC championship team.

The former Dreher High standout will be in charge of camps, clinics, scouting and game prep, film breakdown and on-campus recruiting.

“I am ecstatic at the opportunity to return to Duke,” Jackson said. “Playing for such a prestigious program has taught me leadership, integrity, hard work and resilience. All of these attributes have contributed to my success over the past six years in teaching and coaching at the high school level. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to return the favor by sharing this knowledge with the current and future Duke players.”

Jackson replaced Hall of Fame coach Debbie Wardlaw (formerly Stroman) and led the Diamond Hornets to three straight region championships and a Class 4A Lower State title appearance in 2017. She was 52-26 at Lower Richland and was named region coach of the year three straight times.

This year, Lower Richland went 20-7 and lost to Westwood in the Class 4A Upper State semifinals.

Jackson also was head coach at White Knoll for three years and an assistant at CA Johnson and Chantilly High School in Virginia.

In high school, Jackson was SC Gatorade Player of the Year at Dreher in 2004 and part of two state title teams. In college at Duke, Jackson started in 59 games from 2006-10, including 33 starts in 36 contests as a senior. She ranks 10th all-time on school’s steals list with 193.

“It is so exciting to welcome back Keturah back to Duke,” Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie said. “She is an amazing person and was a pivotal player on a special team that came three points away from a Final Four in Memphis. She is committed, dedicated, and can communicate directly with our student-athletes while sharing great Duke stories and experiences.”