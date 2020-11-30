Top girls teams, players to watch as Midlands high school basketball season tips off

The high school basketball regular season begins in full this week. A look at the top Midlands girls teams to watch and some of top players as voted on by The State Newspaper’s panel.

———Midlands Girls Preseason Top 10———

1. Cardinal Newman

Why they’re ranked: Cardinals have a new coach in former Gamecock Asia Dozier and go for their third straight SCISA 3A title. Ashlyn Watkins, ranked in the top 15 nationally, is back for her junior season, and Cardinal Newman benefited from several key transfers including Skyla Tuthill, Mary Ashley Groot and Kristynn Knight. Defeated powerhouse Bishop England to win Bishop England Preseason Tournament.

2. Keenan

Why they’re ranked: With Milaysia Fulwiley anchoring the Raiders lineup, no reason they won’t be one of the area’s best teams. The Raiders are going after their third title in four years.

3. Westwood

Why they’re ranked: Redhawks are coming off back-to-back 4A Upper State championship appearances and return guard Jessica Woods and Malayziah Etheredge.

4. Ridge View

Why they’re ranked: Blazers return all-state selection Laila Acox and are coming off a 20-win season last year and will battle it out with Rock Hill in Region 4-5A.

5. Irmo

Why they’re ranked: Yellow Jackets coming off 5A Upper State title appearance and will be dropping to 4A and in the same region with Westwood, AC Flora and Dreher. Irmo won its bracket in the She Got Next preseason tournament.

6. Lexington

Why they’re ranked: Wildcats are returning 5-5A region champions and have a strong nucleus back, led by Alexis Sexton.

7. (tie) Dreher

Why they’re ranked: Blue Devils coming off a rare first-round exit in playoffs but return most of the roster, including Amber Burton.

7. (tie) Lower Richland

Why they’re ranked: Diamond Hornets made it to the second round of 4A playoffs last year and will be moving down to Class 3A. Anala Nelson is LR’s top returning player.

9. Camden

Why they’re ranked: Bulldogs coming off a 23-win season and returning talented freshman Joyce Edwards, who led the team in scoring as an eighth-grader.

10. AC Flora

Why they’re ranked: Falcons had one of the area’s youngest rosters last season and should contend for a playoff spot in the region with Westwood, Dreher and Irmo.

Others receiving votes: River Bluff

——— Midlands Fab 15———

Some of top girls basketball players to watch this season

Laila Acox, Sr., Ridge View — ECU signee and named one of state’s Elite Girls to Watch by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds last season.

Amber Burton, Sr., Dreher — Named one of top five Seniors to Watch in Class 4A by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds last year.

Joyce Edwards, Fr., Camden - One of top players in Class of 2024 was all-state selection as eighth-grader and named one of state’s Elite Girls to Watch by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds last season.

Malayziah Etheredge, Sr., Westwood — Named one of top five Seniors to Watch in Class 4A by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 10.6 points and 2.5 assists last season.

Milaysia Fulwiley, So., Keenan — Ranked as No. 3 player in the country for Class of 2023 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz Rankings. Averaged 26.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season.

Kalisha Hill, Saluda —Named one of top five Seniors to Watch in Class 2A by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 18.2 points and 10 rebounds last season.

Samira Khalil, Fr., River Bluff — Averaged 13.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists last year as an eighth-grader.

McKenzie Lott, Sr., Chapin — USC Aiken signee averaged 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds a game last season.

Maliyah Mason, So., Irmo — Averaged 11.5 points and 9.2 rebounds. Was MVP of Irmo’s bracket in She Got Next preseason tournament.

Tyra Myers, Jr., Hammond — Averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season.

Anala Nelson, Jr., Lower Richland —Named one of state’s Elite Girls to Watch by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 steals last season.

Alexis Sexton, Jr., Lexington —Averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season.

Skyla Tuthill, 8th grade, Cardinal Newman — New York native already has Power 5 offers despite just being an eighth-grader. Scored in double figures in CN’s first two games this season.

Ashlyn Watkins, Jr., Cardinal Newman — Ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s HoopGurlz Rankings for Class of 2022 and has several Power 5 offers. Averaged 16.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 blocks last season.

Jessica Woods, So., Westwood — Averaged 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds last season for Redhawks.