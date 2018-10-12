Ridge View keeps its win streak over rival Westwood

Walyn Napper and his Ridge View teammates took Friday night a little bit personal.
The result was Napper running, throwing and catching a touchdown pass to lead the Blazers to a 28-7 victory over Westwood at District Two Stadium. It’s the third straight win over their rivals.
“They were touted very highly in the preseason and our kids took that as a shot,” Ridge View coach Perry Parks said. “We’ve beaten them two years in a row coming in and a lot of our guys are four-year players. They were hyped up and had a great week of practice and that’s the momentum we need.”
Ridge View (5-2, 2-1) got on the board on its second possession when Anderson connected with Cincere Scott on a 30-yard slant pattern.
That’s when Napper took over. The Blazers converted two fourth downs, including on a fake punt, before Napper capped the drive with 1-yard TD run from the Wildcat formation and a 14-0 halftime lead.
Westwood (4-3, 0-3) started Cam Atkins at quarterback but the Redhawks struggled to move the ball in the first half. In four possessions, they reached the Blazers territory each time but came away without any points and just 88 yards of total offense.
But they responded by taking the second half kickoff in for a score when Ahmon Green, the normal starter, connected with Cortes Braham on a 12-yard pass.
But the Redhawks turned it over four times – three interceptions and a fumble – the rest of the way and couldn’t get any closer.
Napper caught a 37-yard touchdown pass on a out-and-up route to extend the lead to 21-7 with 11:00 minutes remaining. He then capped his evening by throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Scott to seal things with 3:34 left.
“Napper is one of the best,” Parks said. “He had his way. We challenged him all week and that’s how you answer the call. He played outstanding.”
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Napper ran for 34 yards, caught five passes for 84 yards and threw and threw for an additional 61. He’s under the radar on the recruiting circles but he proved he could play with the best on big stage. USC commit Cam Smith was matched up with him most of the game.
2. Westwood has lost three in a row and is in danger of not making the playoffs. They were ranked in the Top 10 of Class 4A but have lost three straight since the start of region play. Turnovers and red zone offense has been part of the problem.
3. Ridge View has set up a huge showdown with South Pointe next week. The Stallions are the four-time defending state champions. The Blazers know if they can travel to Rock Hill and find a way to win, the entire state will take notice.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
RV – Cincere Scott 30 pass from Javon Anderson (Nick Lawyer kick) 6:40
2nd Quarter
RV – Walyn Napper 1 run (Lawyer kick) 8:28
3rd Quarter
W – Cortes Braham 12 pass from Ahmon Green (David Strother kick) 9:57
4th Quarter
RV – Napper 37 pass from Javon Anderson (Lawyer kick) 11:00
RV – Scott 61 pass from Napper (Lawyer kick) 3:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: W: Deshawn Boyd 12-56, Ahmon Green 6-13, Jalen Briggman 3-(-7), Cam Atkins 2-(-13), Team 1-(-15). RV: Dhani Dixon 5-9, Cori Davis 12-28, Javon Anderson 7-13, Walyn Napper 10-34, Cincere Scott 1-11.
Passing: W: Green 10-30-3-141 , Atkins 3-4-0-27. RV: Anderson 10-23-1-207, Napper 1-2-0-61
Receiving: W: Cortes Braham 4-35, Daquan Wise 4-49, Atkins 5-53, Christian Horn 4-49, Gaines Salvant 1-5. RV: Napper 5-84, Senika McKie 2-74, Scott 3-102, Jordan Smith 1-18
