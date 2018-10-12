Lexington’s William Crouch (88) extends his arm across the goal line while being tackled to score a touchdown during the Wildcats’ game against River Bluff. After a sluggish first half on offense, the Wildcats found their rhythm on their way to a 41-19 win against the Gators.
Lexington’s William Crouch (88) extends his arm across the goal line while being tackled to score a touchdown during the Wildcats’ game against River Bluff. After a sluggish first half on offense, the Wildcats found their rhythm on their way to a 41-19 win against the Gators. C. Rush Special to The State
Lexington’s William Crouch (88) extends his arm across the goal line while being tackled to score a touchdown during the Wildcats’ game against River Bluff. After a sluggish first half on offense, the Wildcats found their rhythm on their way to a 41-19 win against the Gators. C. Rush Special to The State

High School Football

Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 12, 2018 07:00 PM

Midlands Football Schedule

Friday

Aiken at Airport

Blythewood at Sumter

CA Johnson at Eau Claire (At Keenan)

Calhoun at Richard Winn

Camden at Chester

Chapin at River Bluff

Christian Academy at Northside Christian

Clinton at Newberry

Dreher at Crestwood

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Fox Creek at Saluda

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond

Gray Collegiate at Calhoun County

Hammond at Laurence Manning

Heathwood Hall at First Baptist

Keenan at Indian Land

Lee Central at North Central

Lower Richland at Lakewood

Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo

Mid-Carolina at Union County

Midland Valley at Brookland-Cayce

Ninety Six at Batesburg-Leesville

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Richland Northeast at South Pointe

Swansea at Pelion

WW King at Tri-Academy

Westwood at Ridge View

White Knoll at Spring Valley

Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman

  Comments  