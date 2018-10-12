Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

Midlands Football Schedule
Friday
Aiken at Airport
Blythewood at Sumter
CA Johnson at Eau Claire (At Keenan)
Calhoun at Richard Winn
Camden at Chester
Chapin at River Bluff
Christian Academy at Northside Christian
Clinton at Newberry
Dreher at Crestwood
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Fox Creek at Saluda
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Gray Collegiate at Calhoun County
Hammond at Laurence Manning
Heathwood Hall at First Baptist
Keenan at Indian Land
Lee Central at North Central
Lower Richland at Lakewood
Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo
Mid-Carolina at Union County
Midland Valley at Brookland-Cayce
Ninety Six at Batesburg-Leesville
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Richland Northeast at South Pointe
Swansea at Pelion
WW King at Tri-Academy
Westwood at Ridge View
White Knoll at Spring Valley
Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman
