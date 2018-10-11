Columbia-area high school QB suffers heart attack — and is set for open-heart surgery

Richland Northeast High School quarterback Josh Boyd suffered a heart attack Wednesday during an off-campus pickup basketball game, according to RNE coach Bennett Weigle.
A group of firemen were playing in the gym and one of them immediately performed CPR on Boyd, a junior at RNE. Boyd was taken to the hospital, where doctors found he had an enlarged heart.
Boyd is now at MUSC in Charleston and will have open-heart surgery Friday afternoon. A GoFundme page has been established to help with the Boyd’s medical bills.
Weigle said the team will bring Boyd’s jersey to Friday’s game against defending state champion South Pointe and have the players walk out with it. Boyd is one of the team’s captains. This season, Boyd has thrown for 437 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 158 yards.
Boyd also is a member of RNE’s basketball team. Weigle said he will use a quarterback committee against the Stallions.
Comments