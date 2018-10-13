High School Football

Here’s how you can give to the Columbia high school quarterback who had a heart attack

A crowd sourcing fund has been set up for the Columbia high school football player who is awaiting surgery following a heart attack.

Richland Northeast High School quarterback Josh Boyd suffered a heart attack Wednesday during an off-campus pickup basketball game, according to RNE coach Bennett Weigle, The State’s Lou Bezjak reported Thursday.

Friends of Boyd set up a GoFundMe to raise money for medical bills.

“He has a long road ahead of (t)his but thankfully everything is looking up for him,” said Ella Rayl, who set up the fundraiser.

Josh Boyd fundraiser tweet

In one day almost $2,500 was raised towards a $5,000 goal. With the money also came an outpouring of supportive words for Boyd.

“Cavalier Family sticks together! Get well soon Josh!” said a donor.

“I donated (because) I support Mr.Josh & I pray a full recovery for him.....The sky is da limit for him...God is Good!!!!” another donor said.

You can give to the GoFundMe for Boyd here.

