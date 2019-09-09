Midlands high school football power rankings, after Week 2

Watch: Airport’s Nanders Lawrence amazing 53-yard TD run Airport's Nanders Lawrence had a highlight reel 53-yard run in which cut-back almost length of field for touchdown in the 28-26 win over Swansea on Sept. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Airport's Nanders Lawrence had a highlight reel 53-yard run in which cut-back almost length of field for touchdown in the 28-26 win over Swansea on Sept. 6, 2019.

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (2-0-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Def. Irmo, 47-7

This Week: vs. Boiling Springs

2. River Bluff (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Def. Pelion, 62-0

This Week: at Lugoff-Elgin

3. Gilbert (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Def. Lexington, 31-14

This Week: at Airport

4. Camden (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Def. Hartsville, 41-27

This Week: vs Fort Mill

5. AC Flora (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Def. Columbia, 48-9

This Week: Off

6. White Knoll (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Def. Keenan, 49-14

This Week: at Aiken

7. Chapin (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Def. Lugoff-Elgin, 32-28

This Week: at Newberry

8. Gray Collegiate (2-1)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Def. Dreher, 56-7

This Week: vs. Oceanside Collegiate (At The Citadel)

9. Airport (2-1)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Def. Swansea, 28-26

This Week: vs. Gilbert

10. Westwood (2-1)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Def. Lower Richland, 38-6

This Week: Off

Dropped Out: Hammond, Lexington, Brookland-Cayce

Others receiving votes: Hammond, Blythewood, Ridge View, Saluda, Lexington