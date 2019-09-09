High School Football
Midlands high school football power rankings, after Week 2
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (2-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Def. Irmo, 47-7
This Week: vs. Boiling Springs
2. River Bluff (3-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
Last Week: Def. Pelion, 62-0
This Week: at Lugoff-Elgin
3. Gilbert (3-0)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last Week: Def. Lexington, 31-14
This Week: at Airport
4. Camden (3-0)
Previous Ranking: 4
Last Week: Def. Hartsville, 41-27
This Week: vs Fort Mill
5. AC Flora (3-0)
Previous Ranking: 6
Last Week: Def. Columbia, 48-9
This Week: Off
6. White Knoll (3-0)
Previous Ranking: 7
Last Week: Def. Keenan, 49-14
This Week: at Aiken
7. Chapin (2-0)
Previous Ranking: 9
Last Week: Def. Lugoff-Elgin, 32-28
This Week: at Newberry
8. Gray Collegiate (2-1)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Def. Dreher, 56-7
This Week: vs. Oceanside Collegiate (At The Citadel)
9. Airport (2-1)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Def. Swansea, 28-26
This Week: vs. Gilbert
10. Westwood (2-1)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Def. Lower Richland, 38-6
This Week: Off
Dropped Out: Hammond, Lexington, Brookland-Cayce
Others receiving votes: Hammond, Blythewood, Ridge View, Saluda, Lexington
