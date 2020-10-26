Actor, comedy superstar Rob Schneider is coming to Segra Park in Columbia

Rob Schneider, from “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “Grown Ups” and “Saturday Night Live,” comes to The Raleigh Improv.

Actor, comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider will perform in Columbia as live performances slowly make their way back to the capital city.

Schneider will perform at the Comedy Zone Night at Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team, on Friday, Nov. 20.

Face masks will be required to enter the event.

Tickets to the event are on sale now and are being sold in groups of two, four or six, starting at $35 per individual.

Schneider is well-known for his movie roles, including in “Grown Ups,” “Mr. Deeds,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Waterboy.” His acting and comedy career launched in the early 1990s when he was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.