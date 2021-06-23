Miss South Carolina pageant continues all this week. Here’s how to watch

Competitors in the Miss South Carolina Teen and Miss South Carolina pageant at the Township Auditorium on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

The Miss South Carolina pageant is under way in Columbia this week, and the organizers are offering several ways to watch.

There is, of course, in person. The pageant is being held at the Township Auditorium, and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Township Auditorium box office; call (803) 576-2350.

The event is also being live streamed on the Miss South Carolina website. The cost is $19.95 for each preliminary round on Wednesday and Thursday and $29.95 for Friday and Saturday.

WACH Fox television station in Columbia will carry the Miss South Carolina finale live on Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m..

Wednesday and Thursday preliminaries begin at 7 p.m.

Friday is the final night for Miss South Carolina Teen. It begins at 8 p.m.

In all, 41 women are competing for the title of Miss South Carolina and 35 for Miss South Carolina Teen.

During the preliminaries, the contestants are placed in small groups based on a draw to perform their talent, show their evening gowns and talk about their platforms.

The Miss South Carolina winner will earn a $60,000 scholarship, the highest of any state pageant, Margie Watkins, the pageant media committee chair, said.

Winners Tuesday night were Miss Clemson, Anna Newton, for talent and Miss Greater Greer, Jada Samuel, for evening wear.

In the Miss Teen competition, Miss Capital City, Dabria Aguilar, won for talent, and evening gown went to Muskaan Makkar, Miss Dorchester County Teen.