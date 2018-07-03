Nelly, Ludacris, Flo Rida part of all-star lineup at first Columbia ballpark concert

The first concert at Spirit Communications Park has an all-star lineup.

Hip-hop stars Nelly, Ludacris, Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are all scheduled to perform at the home of the Columbia Fireflies, a minor league baseball team.

The event, United Music Fest, is scheduled for September 7, according to the Fireflies.

“We’re extremely excited to have the United Music Fest be the first major concert at Spirit Communications Park,” Fireflies team president John Katz said in anews release. “Nelly, Ludacris and Flo Rida are all headline acts in their own right and having all three play the same gig is going to be amazing.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at the Spirit Communications Park Box Office, online at www.FirefliesTickets.com and via telephone at 803-726-4487.

Nelly is a Grammy award-winning rap superstar. Perhaprs best known for his hit "Hot in Herre," Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawning the massive hits “Ride Wit Me”, “Country Grammar”, and “E.I.”. The album landed Nelly four Grammy Award nominations and sold over nine million copies worldwide. Country Grammar is Nelly's best-selling album to date, selling over 8.4 million copies in the United States.

Ludacris is a rapper, songwriter, philanthropist and actor. He has won Screen Actors Guild, Critic's Choice, MTV, and Grammy Awards. Ludacris was one of the first and most influential "Dirty South" rappers to achieve mainstream success during the early 2000s. In 2014, Ludacris was featured in Forbes list titled "Hip-Hop Cash Kings".

Since his 2008 breakout single "Low" was number one for 10 weeks in the United States and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release, Flo Rida has been a force in music.

Flo Rida has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists. His catalog includes the international hit singles "Right Round", "Club Can't Handle Me", "Good Feeling", "Wild Ones", "Whistle", "I Cry", "G.D.F.R." and "My House".