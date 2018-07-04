He couldn't give a ride, but NASCAR team owner opened wallet for singing hitchhikers

What started out as a lighthearted interaction turned into something that left one driver inspired and two hitchhikers with a little more money in their pockets, even if they weren't any closer to their final destination.

Dwayne Gaulding was in Troutman, N.C., last week on his way to Virginia. That's where the former NASCAR team owner crossed paths with a pair of hitchhikers.

One of the hitchhikers was carrying a sign that read "77 South," while the other was holding a ukulele. Gaulding, the father of NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series driver Gray Gaulding, stopped to "have a little fun with these guys," he wrote on social media.

Gaulding documented the interaction with a video, which he shared on Facebook.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Got a couple of guys here laughing, having a good time," Gaulding said to the camera while talking to the hitchhikers, who told him they were from Georgia, originally, but were looking to get to Greenville. "You've got a sign that says 77 South. I'm headed north, to Virginia, so I'm no help to you guys."

While the hitchhiker with the ukelele was about to move along on what was clearly a bright, hot day, Gaulding offered a counter proposal.

"But, I don't know if y'all know a little 'Wagon Wheel?' If you play a little 'Wagon Wheel,' I might be able to help you with a little ... money."

On Facebook, Gaulding said that "Wagon Wheel" is his father's favorite song. So when these two disheveled, sweaty hitchhikers delivered a melodic and sweet rendition just for Gaulding, he was more than pleasantly surprised.

"Trust me they killed it!" Gaulding wrote.

He did more than offer the hitchhikers praise. He gave them some money for the roadside performance.

"Best 20$ I have spent in a long time!" Gaulding posted, adding a request for his followers. "Share this so these guys can inspire more people!"

As of Tuesday evening, the video had been viewed more than 36,000 times, while garnering thousands more shares, reactions and comments.

"With all the things going on in today’s world, it’s like give somebody a helping hand and good things will come back to you," Gaulding said of meeting the hitchhikers, according to wcnc.com. “Just be kind to people, show your love in your heart and good things go a long way."