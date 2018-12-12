Kenny Chesney will play SC venue that Hootie & the Blowfish is missing in 2019

Music fans in South Carolina were disappointed when it was announced that Hootie & the Blowfish would not hold its annual Charleston concert in 2019.

But there is some good news, especially for fans of the solo work done by Hootie front man Darius Rucker.

Another country music superstar will play Volvo Car Stadium next year.

Kenny Chesney.

On April 25, Chesney is scheduled to play the tennis stadium that has been home to Hootie & the Blowfish’s annual Homegrown Weekend concert series. The show is part of Chesney’s Songs for the Saints Tour.

Chesney has 10 No. 1 albums, 29 No. 1 singles, and has been named Entertainer of the Year four times each by CMA and the Academy of Country Music, McClatchy reported.

He will be joined on tour, and in Charleston, by David Lee Murphy and Caroline Jones, according to a Facebook post from the venue, which said “It wouldn’t be summer without the King of the Road!”

According to Pollstar, Chesney has the fifth-highest grossing tour of the year, earning average box office gross of $4,253,658 per city, with average ticket prices at $95.07, the Associated Press reported. He trails only Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and U2.

Tickets for Chesney’s concert went on sale Dec. 7, and are available at ticketmaster.

In this file photo Kenny Chesney looks on as Lee Corso dons the Gamecock headpiece and holds Sir Big Spur during ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from the University of South Carolina. Jeff Blake online@thestate.com

He has played several concerts in S.C. during his career, including two at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, home of the USC Gamecocks football team.

In 2008, “as Chesney entered the stage during his first number, ‘Live Those Songs,’ his foot was crushed between the stage and the lift that was elevating him from beneath the structure,” The State reported. Rather than hold a grudge, Chesney returned for another show at the stadium in 2012.

“I thought it was very important to come back to Columbia, South Carolina, and to the University of South Carolina’s football stadium and give them a real show,” he said before the 2012 concert, according to The State. “The last time I played there was the night that I broke my foot on the very first song. Everybody was out there having a blast and everybody stayed with me all night, but I felt really bad that I got hurt on the first song.”

Hootie & the Blowfish will play Columbia in 2019 instead of Charleston.

The band that formed while the members were students at the University of South Carolina, will perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Aug. 10 as part of its reunion tour, according to the schedule on its website. That’s the date of the 2019 Homegrown Concert.

Since Rucker announced the group was on hiatus in 2008, the Homegrown concerts have been “the band’s only recurring concerts,” Charleston City Paper reported.

But fans have the chance to see the group play Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena on either Sept. 12 or 13.