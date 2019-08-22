Alabama postponing visit to Columbia for concert. Here’s why

Alabama performs at Rupp Arena Alabama headlined a concert that also featured standout performances by Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Headhunters at Rupp Arena Friday night. The two original Alabama band members on hand were lead vocalist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alabama headlined a concert that also featured standout performances by Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Headhunters at Rupp Arena Friday night. The two original Alabama band members on hand were lead vocalist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry.

Alabama won’t be coming to Columbia this fall.

The members of the Country Music Hall of Fame have postponed the rest of their “50th Anniversary Tour,” which included a stop at Colonial Life Arena on October 3, an arena spokesperson said in a news release.

The group had to scuttle the concert because of health issues lead singer Randy Owen is dealing with, according to the release. Owen is suffering from complications with cluster migraines and vertigo, the release said.

Alabama was making a 50-city tour, and had more than 20 concerts postponed because of Owen’s ailments, Pollstar reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The group is confident the shows will not be canceled and will be rescheduled.

“As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff (Cook) are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time,” bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry said in a news release. “We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

A message on Alabama’s website said “Rescheduled dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Tickets for the show at Colonial Life Arena will be valid for the rescheduled concert, whenever that date is determined, according to the news release.

For ticketholders looking for a refund, they will be available “at the original point of purchase,” according to an arena spokesperson. People who purchased their seats through Ticketmaster must call 800-653-8000.

Alabama has sold 80 million records during their award-winning career, and The Charlie Daniels Band was scheduled to be the opening act on the tour.