Wynonna Judd among musicians coming to renovated Columbia venue for concert series

Live concerts continue to return to Columbia in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbia Speedway has been renovated to host some big-name musical acts the next two months, while keeping the crowd socially distanced to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Country music legend Wynonna Judd is one of the acts scheduled to perform in the concert series at the newly-minted Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center.

Wynonna Judd will perform at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center in December. Cola Concerts

Along with Judd’s Dec. 10 performance, the series is set to include Shovels & Rope on Nov. 14, St. Paul and the Broken Bones on Nov. 20, Allman Betts Band with special guest Tab Benoit on Nov. 21, and Ranky Tanky on Nov. 22.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and exclusive presale offers are currently available at colaconcerts.com.

Information on ticket prices for the shows was not available, but they will be on sale at ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be on sale the night of show at the gate, subject to availability.

The new entertainment center at Columbia Speedway, on Charleston Highway in Cayce, features “two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage,” concert series organizers said Tuesday in a news release. The screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed in sunlight or at night, according to the release.

The renovated venue features cove seating to help keep visitors separated, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in South Carolina. The cove seats are 12-by-10 square foot areas with room for two to four people, who are separated from other coves, according to the release.

“The new entertainment center is built to meet the highest COVID standards,” organizers said.

In addition to musical acts, Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center was designed to host live comedy as well as broadcasts of professional and collegiate sports, according to the release.

Starting in November, it will be the site for the concert series that includes several performers familiar to South Carolina audiences.

Shovels & Rope will perform at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center in November. Cola Concerts

Shovels & Rope

“The Charleston, South Carolina natives Shovels & Rope have been carving out a niche in the music world with strong, roots/indie/folk/rock-inspired efforts like 2012’s ‘O’ Be Joyful,’ 2014’s ‘Swimmin’ Time,’ and 2016’s inward-looking ‘Little Seeds,’ as well as their powerful live show, far-reaching tours, and myriad TV and festival appearances,” organizers said.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones will perform at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center in November. Cola Concerts

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

“Formed in 2012, Birmingham, Alabama based St. Paul & The Broken Bones released their debut album Half the City in 2014 and its follow up, 2016’s Sea of Noise, to much acclaim. Those strong efforts helped place them on the national scene, and the band worked hard to prove they were no mere retro-soul band — from touring the world relentlessly, including being selected to open for The Rolling Stones and headlining two nights at the Ryman Auditorium, to TV appearances including ‘The Late Show with David Letterman,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ ‘Conan,’ ‘Austin City Limits,’ and two appearances on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ one being the very first episode, according to organizers.

Allman Betts Band will perform at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center in November. Cola Concerts

The Allman Betts Band

“The sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts), of the Allman Brothers, have joined forces to form The Allman Betts Band. The show features new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th Anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band. Their debut album, released on June 28, 2019, was recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley). ABB’s sophomore effort was also recorded at Muscle Shoals with Matt Ross-Spang producing and was released on August 28,” organizers said.

Ranky Tanky will perform at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center in November. PETER FRANK EDWARDS Cola Concerts

Ranky Tanky

“Grammy Award winning, Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet Ranky Tanky, performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands. Their debut album was featured on NPR’s ‘Fresh Air with Terry Gross’ and the ‘Today’ show. It soared to the No. 1 position on the Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes Jazz Charts. Their latest release, Good Time, won the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

“South Carolina natives Quentin Baxter, Kevin Hamilton, Charlton Singleton, and Clay Ross first came together in 1998. Now they are joined by one of the Lowcountry’s most celebrated vocalists Quiana Parler, to revive a ‘Heartland of American Music’ born in their own backyards,” according to organizers.

Wynonna Judd, seen in this file photo, is one of several musical acts scheduled to perform at the new Cola Concerts series. BEAU CABELL THE TELEGRAPH

Wynonna Judd

“Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Judd’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30-million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 34-year career. As one-half of the legendary mother/daughter duo ‘The Judds,’ Wynonna was once dubbed by ‘Rolling Stone’ as ‘the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline.’ This iconic performer has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as ‘Mama He’s Crazy,’ ‘Why Not me,’ and ‘Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).’ Her latest EP, Recollections will be released on October 30,” organizers said.

Cola Concerts Lineup

Shovels and Rope Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. St. Paul and the Broken Bones Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Allman Betts Band with special guest Tab Benoit Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.





with special guest Tab Benoit Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Ranky Tanky Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Wynonna Judd Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

