Grammy-winning rapper, R&B artist announces SC tour dates

Rapper Nelly will bring his full band tour featuring Jimmie Allen to North Charleston’s Performing Arts Center on Dec. 2.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-award winning rapper Nelly is going on tour and making a pit stop in South Carolina to showcase his rare fusion on hip hop, country and rock.

Nelly, who was catapulted into the national spotlight with songs like “Hot in Herre,” “Ride wit Me” and “Country Grammar,” in the early 2000s kicks off his tour later this fall and will stop at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on Dec. 2.

In Febuary, Nelly’s sold-out Charleston show was canceled due other contractual obligations.

The hip-hop artist will perform with a full band, featuring country singer Jimmie Allen on what marks the 20th anniversary of, Nelly’s RIAA diamond certified record “Country Grammar.”

The blend of music genres is nothing new to fans of the songwriter. Last year, Nelly released the single “Lil Bit” with country artists Florida Georgia Line.

Pre-sale ticket registration begins July 27 at 10 a.m. at www.Nelly.net. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at www.Ticketmaser.com. A limited number of VIP packages, including exclusive merchandise and meet and greet opportunities, will be available.