Julian Marley, reggae icon’s son, and more live music coming to Midlands this week
Julian Marley, son of reggae icon Bob Marley, stands out in a week of live music in Columbia and Lexington County. You can check out bands and artists playing country, modern blue grass and other Southern-associated genres all across the Midlands.
Venues like New Brookland Tavern and Art Bar won’t let you miss out on heavier genres if that’s more your speed.
Check out the venues’ websites in this list of live shows for details on time and cost.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Tripping On Bricks, Tyler Meacham, Canopy Hands - Multi-genre connected by pop. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia
Rod Foster & Company - Jazz hour meets happy hour. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia
Colony House, Vacation Manor - Indie rock makes fun times. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia
Eric Wayne Band - Covers of well-trodden classics. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia
The Steel Woods with Aaron Raitiere - Southern rock through and through. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia
David Rodriguez & La Caravana - Salsa, Latin jazz, merengue, more. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia
Abbey Elmore Band - Balladeer wears heart on sleeve. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Well Drinkers - New grass from Western, NC. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia
Friday, Sept. 17
Human Resources, Alan Charmer, Outerego, Travel Therapy - All tied by 80s sensibilities. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia
Mike Phillips - World-renowned saxophonist who grooves. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia
Boy Named Banjo, Paul Whitacre, Ashley Wright - Some new grass, some pop. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia
The Regulars Duo - Fun duo goes with drinks. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia
Adam McClelland - Danceable covers for party night. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia
Paxton Paey - Youngin’ in Nashville’s country scene. At Carolina Western Pub - 920 Lady St., Columbia
The Killer Beez - Best songs spanning five decades. At Hemingways - 7467 Saint Andrews Rd., Irmo
Live Blues After 5 series - Weekly blues sure to please. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia
Amos Hoffman & friends (9 p.m.) - Gypsy jazz guitar, other varieties. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia
Hijacked - Taking songs from 80s, 90s. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo
Vaughn Holmes Band - . At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Virginia Man - Well crafted indie pop songs. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia
Rut Spence - Nashville ambitions in local boy. At The Hidden Tavern - 240 Wing Hill Dr., Lexington
Radio Source - 80s, 90s, and today’s hits. At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington
Cash Money Experience - Covers that make dancing easy. At Highway 378 Bar & Grill - 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert
Chris Reed Band - Covers, originals to sing along. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin
Saturday, Sept. 18
Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture - Various musicians at annual event. Mann-Simons Site - 1403 Richland St., Columbia
Empty, Vagrants, Callous Daoboys, Wiltwither, Aim High - Music like Solid State Records. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia
Hold Fire, Wombat Junction - The rock is strong here. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia
Mike Phillips - Second show for jazz saxophonist. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia
Rut Spence Band - Gamecock, Georgia watch, block party. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia
Charlotte Pike - Music to celebrate/forget Gamecock game. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia
Enrage Against the Machine - Don’t miss the “En” part. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia
The Diamonds - DooWopers did 1957’s “Little Darling.” At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry
Mark Rapp - Local jazz trumpeter and band. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia
Jeff Lucero Duo - Maybe comparable to Elvis Costello. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Bullfrog - Music for a beer garden. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Sabin Sharpe - Power country guy does covers. At Highway 378 Bar & Grill - 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert
Bad Weather States - Americana rock group from Upstate. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia
Sunday, Sept. 19
Julian Marley, Majesty - Modern reggae following father Bob. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia
Kool Dewey Kudzo - Solid Upstate guitarist, singer, songwriter . At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Autumn Nicholas - Like Ed Sheeran meets Adele. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia
Monday, Sept. 20
Charley Crockett, Lucas Hudgins - Somehow old, modern, country, R&B. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Marcus Gullen - He takes requests, plays them. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin
Sons of Texas - Lone Star state heavy metal. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Greyhaven, Koyo, Soul Blind, Holy Figures - Sounds of Deftones, Tool here. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia
Moon Taxi, Sparkle City Disco - Bands all about the groove. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia
Thursday, Sept. 23
Susto, Stagbriar, Cry Baby - Americana added to Cold Play. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia
Vista After Five Concert Series w/ Opus & the Frequencies - Groovy jam, funk via Sly. At The Senate (outside) - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia
Perpetual Groove - Popular national light jam band. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia
Sol Fusion - Horn section gives covers edge. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington
Tre Smith Band - Think of Southern Jack Johnson. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
This story was originally published September 16, 2021 2:00 PM.
