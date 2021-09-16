Julian Marley, reggae icon’s son, and more live music coming to Midlands this week

Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, plays the Senate Sept. 19.

Julian Marley, son of reggae icon Bob Marley, stands out in a week of live music in Columbia and Lexington County. You can check out bands and artists playing country, modern blue grass and other Southern-associated genres all across the Midlands.

Venues like New Brookland Tavern and Art Bar won’t let you miss out on heavier genres if that’s more your speed.

Check out the venues’ websites in this list of live shows for details on time and cost.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Tripping On Bricks, Tyler Meacham, Canopy Hands - Multi-genre connected by pop. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Rod Foster & Company - Jazz hour meets happy hour. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Colony House, Vacation Manor - Indie rock makes fun times. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Eric Wayne Band - Covers of well-trodden classics. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

The Steel Woods with Aaron Raitiere - Southern rock through and through. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

David Rodriguez & La Caravana - Salsa, Latin jazz, merengue, more. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Abbey Elmore Band - Balladeer wears heart on sleeve. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Well Drinkers - New grass from Western, NC. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Friday, Sept. 17

Human Resources, Alan Charmer, Outerego, Travel Therapy - All tied by 80s sensibilities. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Mike Phillips - World-renowned saxophonist who grooves. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Boy Named Banjo, Paul Whitacre, Ashley Wright - Some new grass, some pop. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

The Regulars Duo - Fun duo goes with drinks. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Adam McClelland - Danceable covers for party night. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Paxton Paey - Youngin’ in Nashville’s country scene. At Carolina Western Pub - 920 Lady St., Columbia

The Killer Beez - Best songs spanning five decades. At Hemingways - 7467 Saint Andrews Rd., Irmo

Live Blues After 5 series - Weekly blues sure to please. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Amos Hoffman & friends (9 p.m.) - Gypsy jazz guitar, other varieties. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Hijacked - Taking songs from 80s, 90s. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo

Vaughn Holmes Band - . At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Virginia Man - Well crafted indie pop songs. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Rut Spence - Nashville ambitions in local boy. At The Hidden Tavern - 240 Wing Hill Dr., Lexington

Radio Source - 80s, 90s, and today’s hits. At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington

Cash Money Experience - Covers that make dancing easy. At Highway 378 Bar & Grill - 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert

Chris Reed Band - Covers, originals to sing along. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Saturday, Sept. 18

Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture - Various musicians at annual event. Mann-Simons Site - 1403 Richland St., Columbia

Empty, Vagrants, Callous Daoboys, Wiltwither, Aim High - Music like Solid State Records. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Hold Fire, Wombat Junction - The rock is strong here. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

Mike Phillips - Second show for jazz saxophonist. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Rut Spence Band - Gamecock, Georgia watch, block party. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Charlotte Pike - Music to celebrate/forget Gamecock game. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Enrage Against the Machine - Don’t miss the “En” part. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

The Diamonds - DooWopers did 1957’s “Little Darling.” At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

Mark Rapp - Local jazz trumpeter and band. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Jeff Lucero Duo - Maybe comparable to Elvis Costello. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Bullfrog - Music for a beer garden. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Sabin Sharpe - Power country guy does covers. At Highway 378 Bar & Grill - 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert

Bad Weather States - Americana rock group from Upstate. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Sunday, Sept. 19

Julian Marley, Majesty - Modern reggae following father Bob. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Kool Dewey Kudzo - Solid Upstate guitarist, singer, songwriter . At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Autumn Nicholas - Like Ed Sheeran meets Adele. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Monday, Sept. 20

Charley Crockett, Lucas Hudgins - Somehow old, modern, country, R&B. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Marcus Gullen - He takes requests, plays them. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Sons of Texas - Lone Star state heavy metal. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Greyhaven, Koyo, Soul Blind, Holy Figures - Sounds of Deftones, Tool here. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Moon Taxi, Sparkle City Disco - Bands all about the groove. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Thursday, Sept. 23

Susto, Stagbriar, Cry Baby - Americana added to Cold Play. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Vista After Five Concert Series w/ Opus & the Frequencies - Groovy jam, funk via Sly. At The Senate (outside) - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Perpetual Groove - Popular national light jam band. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Sol Fusion - Horn section gives covers edge. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington

Tre Smith Band - Think of Southern Jack Johnson. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

