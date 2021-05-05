Real Estate

Want to live like royalty? Check out this $895K castle mansion in Lexington

They say a man’s home is his castle. For one prospective homebuyer in Lexington, that old adage may soon become a reality.

In February, a 5,000-square-foot mansion built to look like a medieval castle was listed for sale at around $895,000, according to the Columbia Consolidated Multiple Listing Service. The 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home went under contract at the end of April, and the sale is expected to close by June 1, said listing agent Tim Williams from 803 Realty.

The stone exterior may look centuries old, but don’t worry — this castle’s got indoor plumbing. The master bath comes equipped with a steam shower and a Jacuzzi tub.

Other modern luxuries include a three-car garage, a mother-in-law suite, two built-in bars and state of the art appliances.

High-end finishes like hardwood flooring, Italian tiling, marble countertops and custom stone and brickwork make it fit for a king or queen.

The home was built in 2004 and has changed hands four times since then, according to sales information from Lexington County.

According to a 2004 article from The State, the house was constructed with:

Williams said his parents purchased the castle several years ago with the intention of retiring there, but they abandoned their fairy tale dream in search of a more private home instead.

“The house brings a lot of attention,” Williams said. “Anybody that lives around downtown Lexington knows about this house.”

