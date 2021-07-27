Real Estate

Islands for sale: Home featured on Netflix series lists for $1.9 million

1 Old House Cay is a cluster of three private islands selling for $1,935,000 off the coast of Hilton Head Island.
1 Old House Cay is a cluster of three private islands selling for $1,935,000 off the coast of Hilton Head Island. Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island Provided
Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Those on the market for a new island will be pleased to learn a 3-acre property off the coast of Hilton Head is selling for $1.935 million — and this one’s a celebrity. The 1 Old House Cay home was recently featured on the Netflix series “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.”

1 Old House Cay stretches over three islands, including a dock, observation tower, outdoor fire pit and a 1,300 square-foot single-family home. The house has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and is only accessible by a 10-minute boat ride. Described as “ahead of its time,” the property is powered by solar energy and backup generator.

___1 Old House Cay Hilton Head SC (15 of 108).jpg
The home includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island Provided

The home was most recently used as an Airbnb, which led to its appearance on the Netflix series’ fifth episode, appropriately titled “Private Islands.” The series stars three travelers who visit vacation rentals and chronicle the experience.

The property can still be booked as an Airbnb for a minimum of three nights at a starting price of $500 a night before additional taxes and fees. All told, a three-night stay costs around $2,000. But be warned: The property is booked through November.

Interested? The property is listed by The Lowcountry Group at Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island.

___1 Old House Cay Hilton Head SC (5 of 108).jpg
The house can still be booked as an Airbnb starting at $500 a night for a minimum of three nights. Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island Provided
Nick Sullivan
Nick Sullivan is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina and former managing editor of his college paper, The Daily Gamecock. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, he worked in 2019 as a summer editorial intern at Cincinnati CityBeat. When the pandemic sent him home the following year, he created his own local newspaper, The Strange Times, in order to bring stories of positivity and perseverance to his community.
