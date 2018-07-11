Former President Bill Clinton to speak at USC for invite-only event in August

Former President Bill Clinton will speak at the University of South Carolina next month as former S.C. Gov. Richard "Dick" Riley donates his personal artifacts to the university's library.
The speaking event, which USC says will be invite-only and not open to the public, will be on Monday, Aug. 6, at the Alumni Center.
Riley, 85, served as Clinton's S.C. campaign manager during his 1992 presidential run, as Clinton's Secretary of Education and in the state legislature, according to a USC news release.
The release describes Clinton as a "close friend" of Riley's.
“As governor and later as U.S. Secretary of Education, Dick Riley earned a reputation as a great champion of the idea that education is the fundamental ingredient to improving individual lives and transforming entire communities. We are honored that he has chosen the University of South Carolina to permanently house his collection," USC President Harris Pastides said in a statement.
According to the release, Riley, himself an alumnus of USC's law school, will be donating the following personal artifacts:
- "more than 3,000 photographs
- thousands of speeches with Riley’s handwritten edits;
- extensive research notes on policy development;
- considerable correspondence and news clippings;
- interviews with Riley and his wife Tunky Riley, their son, Ted, and the Sec. Riley’s father, Edward P. 'Ted' Riley;
- and printed campaign materials from Riley’s candidacies and his efforts for others, including Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Al Gore."
Riley has been donating artifacts to USC since the 1990s, according to the release.
“It is my wish that anyone who visits or reviews the collection will understand and appreciate my deep love and respect for the State of South Carolina and our great nation,” Riley said in a statement.
Comments