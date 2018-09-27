Governor candidates want to attract more young talent to SC. Here’s how they’d do it

Jobs numbers are up and unemployment is down, but S.C. young professionals say they’re concerned rising health care costs, lack of affordable housing and opioid abuse could keep young talent from calling the Palmetto State home.
Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic Lt. Gov. candidate Mandy Powers Norrell on Thursday discussed how their administrations would attract more young professionals to stay and move to South Carolina.
McMaster and Norrell addressed a crowd of young business leaders gathered for the S.C. Chamber of Commercen’s LeadSC Young Professionals Summit.
State Rep. James Smith, who is running with Norrel on the Democratic ticket for governor in the Nov. 6 election, did not attend.
McMaster said the state’s economy is “red hot,” touting the state’s success in attracting large manufactures.
“We’re cooking. We’re on the move,” he said of the more than 22,000 new jobs and $7 billion in new investment announced in the Palmetto State since taking office.
Success he attributed to close collaborations between the state’s research universities and large employers in the state like Samsung and IBM. Just hours earlier McMaster joined University of South Carolina, IBM, Samsung, Siemens and Yaskawa for the opening of the new Digital Transformation Lab and the announcement of several new research partnerships.
South Carolina, he said is a “handshake state” that impresses outsiders with its friendliness.
“We’re living in paradise. There is not a better place to be then right here,” he told the crowd, adding his focus is to keep it that way with lower taxes and regulations.
Norrell, a state lawmaker from Lancaster, said the best way to keep young talent in the state lies in vibrant communities that celebrate arts and culture, as well as expanding affordable housing options and Medicaid coverage in the state.
South Carolina is going in the right direction, she said, “but we are not all encompassing.” Norrell said the state needs to revamp its tax incentives to include attracting corporate headquarters and their research arms, not just capital investment from manufacturing.
