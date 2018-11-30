SC inmates used dairy farm, bakery, State House to smuggle drugs, phones into prisons

Two sophisticated rings that used a state prison dairy farm, a bakery and the State House grounds as part of their distribution networks to smuggle drugs, cell phones and other contraband into South Carolina prisons have been broken up by authorities.
Indictments by the state grand jury naming 17 alleged smugglers and their accomplices were unveiled Friday in a crowded Richland County courtroom. The indictments cap an investigation of more than two years.
The illegal trade generated thousands of dollars for inmates in state prisons, where a small bit of tobacco in the smoke-free facilities can cost $25 on the black market, and an illegal cell phone can be sold for “hundreds if not thousands of dollars,” one indictment said.
A key hub of one of the alleged thriving smuggling rings was the Wateree Correctional Institution, a 3,000-acre prison farm in Sumter County where a 500-plus herd of cattle and multi-million dollar milk production facilities provide milk for the entire S.C. Department of Corrections prison network.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Wateree prisoners in the conspiracy prisoners were secreting the contraband - cell phones, tobacco, drugs and other items - into milk crates and then the milk and contraband were “ultimately trucked to all of the institutions in the prison,” an indictment in the case said.
The contraband in duffel bags was brought to the edge of the sprawling Wateree farm by outside co-conspirators and secreted at “predetermined hiding locations on the prison dairy farmland,” the indictment said.
Then, “inmates on the dairy work shifts retrieved the contraband on the farmland and took it back to the dairy facilities,” an indictment said.
Other favored types of contraband reaching the approximately 20,000 inmates in the state prison system were synthetic cannabinoid, called K2 by inmates, methamphetamine, suboxone, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Friends, wives, girlfriends, relatives, former inmates and others” including staff, were involved, officials said.
Smuggling hubs also made use of:
+ A Columbia bakery that sells bread to the prison system. Inmates assigned to trucks that picked up the bread would retrieve contraband from secret places near the bakery and put it on the truck. Then the bread - and the contraband - would to the a food warehouse at Goodman Correctional Institution. Inside the prison, the contraband would broken down into smaller packets for distribution using the prison’s trucks that delivered bread throughout the system, an indictment said.
+The prison cleaning crew that tends the bushes and cuts the lawn on the State House grounds. Co-conspirators regularly hid contraband at various locations “around the State House and state office buildings,” an indictment said. Favorite hiding places were the recycling or trash bins and packages of methamphetamine, marijuana, and tobacco were among the items smuggled here, an official said.
Cleaning crew inmates would then pick up the contraband and bring it back to prison, where it was broken down and eventually distributed throughout the prison systems.
Creighton Waters, a top prosecutor in the state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office, called one of the reported smuggling rings “extremely sophisticated and extremely lucrative.”
“A perfect system”
Baraka Ramos, an inmate serving time on drug charges, was the leader of the most sophisticated ring, Waters told state circuit court Judge Clifton Newman at a bond hearing for the defendants on Friday.
“He is a businessman like any other,” Waters said about Ramos, describing how he was always on an illegal cell phone giving orders.
Better known as “Christ” by other inmates, Ramos oversaw an extensive network that brought drugs, tobacco and cell phones to specific locations where lower security inmates had access, Waters said.
During Friday’s hearing, Waters gave more details about the Wateree operation. Inmates would hide fist- sized packages of contraband, or “eggs,” into milk crates, according to Waters. When those crates returned to the farm Wateree Correctional Institution, inmates would smuggle the “eggs” into the prison inside of their bodies, Waters told the judge.
At least one SCDC employee was allegedly involved in the ring, bringing contraband into the prison through a duffel bag, Waters said.
The Wateree smugglers’ network, which was directed by Ramos, was “a perfect system in which contraband could be smuggled into the system,” Waters said. “Quite impressive.”
Ramos faces several charges, including conspiracy, meth and marijuana trafficking.
Authorities announced the case they brought against Ramos on the day he was due to be released from prison for a previous drug trafficking charge, the inmate’s lawyer said.
Alex Postic, who represents Ramos, told the judge that Ramos planned to move to Horry County and become and electrician.
“He’s no El Chapo,” Postic said.
After being denied bond, Ramos stood up from the side of the courtroom and asked the judge for permission to speak, which the judge granted.
“A lot of this stuff is not true,” Ramos said. “Let me out so the truth can come to light. I was going home today.”
“Throwovers”
In a separate alleged conspiracy, contraband was packaged in Hawaiian Punch bottles and colored coded, so those receiving the items would know what the packages contained and who to deliver it to, Waters said.
The “jugs” or “bombs,” as the packages were called, contained meth and other drugs, cell phones and parts, tobacco and other types of contraband, Waters said. They were thrown over prison fences for connections on the inside of prisons to grab and distribute. The prosecution called this method of alleged smuggling “throwovers.”
Joshua John stood before Newman as one of the accused in the alleged conspiracy. Waters testified that in 2017, Laurens County deputies pulled John over and found the contraband packages in the trunk of his car.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for a house connected to John. Inside, police found what Waters called a “staging area” for the contraband Hawaiian Punch bottle packages. The area contained scales, colored tapes and a key to the coding system, according to Waters.
Johns was charged with conspiracy, furnishing contraband to an inmate as well as drug charges.
Travis Kemp was the leader of the ring, according to Waters.
In October 2017, authorities arrested Kemp after he allegedly threw contraband packages over a prison fence, Waters said. After he bonded out of jail to wait for his trial, he was pulled over the next day in Laurens County with Johns, and authorities found more contraband packages, according to Waters.
Kemp was charged with conspiracy, trafficking meth, heroin and cocaine and other drug selling allegations as well as gun and other charges.
“This drives that illegal black market and leads to violence in the prison,” Waters told Newman about the smuggling networks, adding “Tobacco drove it. Cell phones really drove it.”
Numerous law agencies helped investigate the case. Besides the Attorney General’s office, the State Law Enforcement Division,sheriff’s departments in Laurens and Richland County, the Department of Corrections investigation unit and the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office were involved. A state grand jury was used for the indictments in part because, unlike a county grand jury, its jurisdiction is statewide.
Comments