Out with the new, in with the old. Where to shop second-hand and vintage in Columbia

Elaine Delk has three booths at The Red Lion antiques in Columbia. tglantz@thestate.com

For those with a knack for interior decorating, fashion or collecting, buying vintage items is a creative, and often cheaper, way to generate your own style.

Thrift, antique and consignment shops are a tried and true way to make the most out of your old items by recycling them to someone else and to find hidden treasures from someone else’s... trash?

“I think that the thing about antiquing and collecting is, you know, it draws you into stories from many, many years and centuries ago,” said Elaine Delk, who has collected antiques for more than 35 years in Columbia and now owns Retromania Antiques.

Elaine and her husband, Fred, bonded over antique collecting and eventually started selling their finds. During the coronavirus quarantine, the Delks said they’ve sold more paintings and decor to people re-decorating their homes while they had more time on their hands.

Lately, the Delks have seen a huge demand for mid-century modern furniture and mid-century bar kits, particularly from younger adults.

“To be honest with you, it’s so much more fun and you don’t have a cookie cutter look, you have a very eclectic, meaningful style,” said Delk. “And you’re also contributing to the environment because you’re re-purposing things.”

A five-year, U.S. industry trend report from IBIS World said, “Although it is likely many consumers will opt for new items from big-box stores, many young consumers are expected to continue shopping at used goods stores to find unique items not offered by traditional retailers.”

The report predicts that the used goods industry will gradually recover from COVID-19 closures in the next five years, and said previous growth in the sector since 2015 has skewed toward young consumers.

Chris Livingston has run The Red Lion antiques in Columbia for three years. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Chris Livingston, the owner of The Red Lion antique store on Hampton Street, began as an auctioneer before opening an antique store almost three years ago. Livingston’s love for old things started when he was filling up his first home as a young adult.

“I realized I could buy much nicer and more unique items for a better quality, that would last a while and for, usually, a lower price for my first home,” said Livingston.

The high of finding unique items with a rich history and for a bargain is addicting for collectors. Delk finds pleasure in re-homing the treasures of old that she finds, often selling them for little more than she bought them.

Items like a vintage coaster from The Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C., original local art from painters now deceased, signed and dated pottery from every decade, a decanter in the shape of the globe and hundreds of pieces of jewelry from around the world are for sale at Delk’s booths, and the others just like hers.

While this is not a comprehensive list, here’s where you can start your second-hand shopping journey around Columbia:

Clothing and consignment

Revente, 737 Saluda Ave., Columbia

Magnolia Boutique and Resale, 5140 Sunset Blvd. Suite 2, Lexington

Sid & Nancy, 733 Saluda Ave., Columbia

Antiques and collectibles

The Little Green Door, 1533 Richland St., Columbia

763 Antique Mall, 763 Meeting St., West Columbia

The Warehouse, 312 State St, West Columbia

Old Mill Antique Mall, 310 State St, West Columbia

Re-Find, 10509 Two Notch Road, Elgin

The Red Lion, 1929 Hampton St., Columbia

Thrift stores

Magnolia Thrift, 1470 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia

His House, 4357 Augusta Road Lexington, 3708 River Dr., Columbia; 167 U.S. 378, Lexington

Palmetto Thrift, 6224 St Andrews Road, Columbia

Thrift Avenue, 1217 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia