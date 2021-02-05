From axe throwing to a luxury pet hotel, check out these new businesses in Irmo, SC

Nevis has his own room and a bed to sleep on at Pet Vacations. The luxury boarding facility in Irmo has spaces for large and small dogs and cats. tglantz@thestate.com

Lake Murray Axe Throwing and Pet Vacations are two businesses opening in Irmo to offer niche services to the community.

Pet Vacations Irmo, at 10013 Broad River Road, is a pet hotel business that offers luxury accommodations for dogs and cats. Owner Jessica Roberts has worked in the pet industry for 25 years and ran a similar pet hotel business in Ohio.

The former veterinary assistant, dog groomer and pet hotelier wanted to offer a business that caters to owners “who want to send your pet on vacation while you’re on vacation,” said Roberts.

Pet Vacations does that by offering services such as rooms equipped with a twin or full sized bed, televisions, music, a portrait of the pet’s owner for comfort, an indoor exercise area, a mini bar, concierge service and indoor and outdoor parks. Pets can even receive spa services in the salon from the company’s groom stylists.

The business is open until March by appointment only while the final suites are being completed and will be fully open mid-March. The pet hotel is offering dog boarding currently, but will add cat boarding and a day care service to the list in the spring. Boarding room options range in price from $30 to $80 per night for dogs and are $20 per night for cats.

Roberts said she has already seen the impact that quality pet boarding can offer when, during a tour of the facility, a woman who hadn’t felt comfortable leaving her dog in the last year and a half “nearly cried in the reception area because she was like, I can finally go somewhere and feel comfortable.”

Down the road at 7949 Broad River Road, Brooklyn Express Pizza and Pasta is expanding into a unit next door with an axe throwing business. Lake Murray Axe Throwing will open by the end of February and have 10 lanes for customers to rent out and throw axes at a wooden target wall.

Customers will be able to order from a full menu including pizza, wings and 20 different beers on tap from Brooklyn Express. Tables inside the business will be available for customers to hang out at during their axe throwing time and enjoy food and drinks.

Owner Doug Ames told ColaDaily that he plans to eventually add more lanes to Lake Murray Axe Throwing, as well as a pinball machine and a shuffle board. It costs $20 per person for up to 4 people to play on a lane for 1 hour at a time. The company will also offer $99 membership options for a year of axe throwing.

Ames is hiring workers for Lake Murray Axe Throwing and Brooklyn Express Pizza and Pasta. To apply, visit the restaurant or fill out an application on through the company’s Facebook page.