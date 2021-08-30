Popular Columbia brewery is looking for a ‘spokesdog.’ Here’s how to nominate your pup

The Columbia Craft Brewing Company is holding a contest to find a “spokesdog” for its limited release Bark Brew beer to raise money for the Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services.

The contest will be held from Sept. 1 through Oct. 16, the organization said in a press release, and will help the PAALS organization train service dogs for people with disabilities. The organization started in 2007 and is currently the only Assistance Dog International-accredited training facility in South Carolina, according to its website.

The money raised from the contest will help veterans, people with autism and those with mobility and neurological conditions get a trained service dog to “increase their independence,” PAALS Executive Director Elizabeth Anderson said in the press release.

How to enter

Starting on Sept. 1, owners can submit a photo and a short summary, written from their dog’s point of view, explaining why they would be the perfect “spokesdog,” according to the Bark Brew contest webpage. Entering the contest requires a $10 donation that will automatically give your dog 10 votes. Every dollar after that equals one extra vote.

The dog with the most votes by Oct. 16 not only gets the eternal bragging rights that come with being the beer company’s spokesdog, but also a prize package. The pooch in first-place will get their face on a can of Bark Brew beer, a professional photo shoot and a $100 gift certificate to Little Barks Boutique. They also get a case of Bark Brew beer and two tickets to PAALOWEEN, an event on Oct. 29 that is hosted by PAALS.

Dogs that come in second and third place will get a $50 gift certificate to Little Barks Boutique and two tickets to PAALOWEEN.